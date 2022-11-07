Second cost of living payment to start being paid from today

The DWP noted that there was an exception to this rule as some pensioner households may be able to have a new Pension Credit claim backdated.

Pensioners have until December 18 to submit a “valid claim” for Pension Credit which could entitle them to the second cost of living payment.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We recognise that families back home are struggling, which is why we’ve taken decisive action to hold down energy bills this winter, and provided hundreds of pounds of cash support for each vulnerable household.

“As part of that support, over 8 million vulnerable households, almost a quarter of families in the UK, will automatically receive a second cost of living payment worth £324 in their bank account from today.