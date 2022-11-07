Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Casts Daniel Kaluuya As Spider-Punk

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse accomplished the impossible task of introducing us to not one but six Spider-Men, including, somehow, Spider-Ham. We’re excited to see who will appear in the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and today we got one answer; Daniel Kaluuya (Nope, Black Panther) will join the cast as Spider-Punk, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details on the story itself are light–Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) will once again team up with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to fight a new villain. Kaluuya will voice Hobart “Hobie” Brown, better known as Spider-Punk. Spider-Punk first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man in January 2015. In the comics, Spider-Punk is an unhoused teen given powers via a spider irradiated by Norman Osborn’s toxic waste dumping, who then leads the people of New York against Osborn.

Spider-Punk will be familiar to more than just comic fans, as his is one of many variant suits available in Insomniac’s 2018 game. The Spider-Punk suit comes with the Rock Out special ability, which sends enemies flying with a soundwave from his spider-themed star-body guitar.

In addition to Moore, Steinfeld, and Kaluuya, The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast includes returning Into the Spider-Verse members Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jorma Taccone, and Greta Lee, as well as Oscar Isaac who had a cameo in a post-credits scene after the movie. New cast members include Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Shea Wingham, and Jason Schwartzman. Phil Lord is once again writing the film, joined by frequent collaborator Christopher Lord, as well as Dave Callaham. The directors for the film are Kemp Powers (Soul), Joaquin Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender), and Justin K. Thompson.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters June 2, 2023.