Square Enix joins Cross The Ages Metaverse as strategic investor

Renowned blockchain gaming firm, Cross The Ages (CTA), has announced Square Enix, a role-playing video gaming company, as a strategic investor in its project.

Square Enix, with this development, joins the growing list of investors, including Ubisoft and Animoca Brands, who have embraced the gaming project. With the addition of Square Enix, CTA will work on its development program, talent retention, and marketing of its first fun-to-play blockchain game, as mentioned in the press release shared with CryptoSlate.

“We believe the future of Web3 gaming will revolve around rewarding those players who want to contribute to the games they love,” said Hideaki Uehara, Director of Business Development at Square Enix. “Cross The Ages’ vision is definitely in line with our views on Web3 gaming, and we are very excited to be part of this project.”

Recent developments with Cross The Ages and Square Enix

As a web3-based gaming platform, Cross the Ages has recently engaged in numerous collaborations to aid and expand its offerings. A few weeks ago, it partnered with Bored Box to create a unique chest.

Also, the gaming platform collaborated with Immutable X, a leading layer-2 blockchain designed for community-first scalability. The collaboration allows Arkhante pack holders to enjoy early access to CTA’s Trading Card Game (TCG).

Since Cross The Ages was unveiled last month, half a million NFTs have been minted, according to Sami Chlagou, CEO and co-founder of Cross The Ages.

“We’ve received so much positive feedback from our community that the game is addictive and fun to play,” Chlagou said. “We are very proud to receive such support from Square Enix and receive their expertise in gaming and go-to-market strategies.”

On the other hand, Square Enix, known for games such as “Dragon Quest” and “Final Fantasy”, is enhancing its web3-based offering as a provider of diverse entertainment content. It recently launched HARVESTELLA, an RPG simulation game, on Nintendo Switch and Stream, promising a “richly rewarding experience” for users. Further, It officially announced its first digital collectible art project, SYMBIOGENESIS, today.