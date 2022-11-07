State pensioners could miss out on ‘double-digit’ payment rise





As a result of the pandemic and subsequent furlough scheme, the triple lock was temporarily suspended for a year to save money. However, under the most recent two former prime ministers, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, the Government has restated its commitment to raise state pension payments under the triple lock. Despite this, the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has remained quiet as to whether he will commit to the triple lock.

As a result, experts are warning that pensioners could risk losing out on a “double-digit” state pension payment increase. Under the triple lock, the state pension rises by either the rate of inflation, average earnings or 2.5 percent. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation hitting a 40-year high of 10.1 percent, older Britons are expecting a significant payment increase next April. Pensioners will be waiting anxiously for the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s fiscal statement later this month which will outline the fate of the state pension. READ MORE: 70 health conditions qualify for extra £156 a week in PIP from DWP

Previously, Mr Hunt had been due to speak to Parliament on October 31, but this was postponed to November 17. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Kate Smith, the head of Pensions at Aegon, shared why the triple lock is currently under threat. Ms Smith explained: “The state pension triple lock guarantees that the state pension will increase in line with inflation, wage growth or 2.5 percent each April. “If the Government keeps to its promise pensioners would be due for a double-digit increase of 10.1 percent in line with the September increase in CPI inflation. DON’T MISS

“But this has been thrown into doubt as the government looks to save money and has refused to commit to the triple lock. “Added to this, the Bank of England is predicting lower inflation towards the end of next year.” If the triple lock were to be reinstated, payments for the new state pension would rise to more than £200 per week. As it stands, the full new state pension is £181.15 per week while the old pension amount is £141.85 per week. READ MORE: Paramedic shares how she dishes up tasty meals costing 68p per portion

While uncertainty over the triple lock remains, payments are still likely to rise if the Government keeps the link to average earnings. Average earnings were artificially inflated due to furlough which ultimately ended up in the Government scrapping the triple lock for the past year. While the rate of wages is lower than last year, pensioners still will be guaranteed a pay rise if payments are hiked by the rate of average earnings. However, Ms Smith is warning the Government that this decision will not be a “vote-winner” among the elderly.

She added: “At a minimum, we expect to see the state pension increase in line with August average earnings of 5.5 percent. “The Government may choose to increase state pensions between 5.5 percent and 10.1 percent next April, hopefully at the higher end of the range. “They need to find the balance between protecting pensioners against soaring inflation and plugging the black hole in UK finances. “However, by reneging on the triple lock for a second year in a row, the Government breaks a manifesto promise which is unlikely to be a vote-winner.”

