Succession’s Brian Cox blasts ‘disgusting’ Liz Truss in savage dig

“… Certainly what’s been going on at the Tory party conference has been an absolute fiasco,” he continued. “We’ve seen it, we’ve all witnessed it on a daily basis.

“And she’s the wrong person for the job, that’s what I believe I just do not think she’s the right person for the job.

“And I also don’t trust her, I do not trust her there’s something about her that I just simply do not trust. So, I ain’t a fan,” he concluded.

Rishi Sunak was announced as the UK’s new prime minister as the former chancellor replaced Ms Truss after she stepped down from her position last month.

The Dundee-born star is also known for his strong views in favour of Scottish independence.

“My country has to be free. We have to be free. We have to be our own person,” he said at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in August.

“It’s so evident now, and Scotland has never been more ripe for it.”

