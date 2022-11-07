Sunak set to raise welfare and pensions in line with inflation

Rishi Sunak is expected to increase welfare and pension payments in line with the rise in inflation in order to make sure the budget is “fair and compassionate”. These pledges are set to cost a combined £11billion in 2023-24.

The Prime Minister and Mr Hunt are reportedly “instinctively opposed” to breaking their promise on pensions benefits, meaning the money must be made up through other methods such as increasing taxes and cutting public spending.

Mr Sunak told The Times at the weekend: “You will rightly be able to judge, is that [the autumn budget] a fair approach, is that a compassionate approach?

“I’m confident that people will feel that it is but I don’t want to pre-empt what the chancellor is going to say.”

Many Tory MPs have expressed their strong opposition to not increasing benefits in line with inflation, including Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and Work & Pensions Secretary Mel Stride.