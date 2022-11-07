Tennis nonprofit planned for Derby Avenue site in West Haven

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1 of 3 Arnold Gold/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Arnold Gold/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3

WEST HAVEN — A nonprofit offering lessons in tennis and life skills mentorship to economically disadvantaged New Haven youths has plans to build a recreational facility with office space on Derby Avenue in West Haven.

The Tennis Foundation of Connecticut submitted an application to the West Haven planning department earlier this month to build a new, 7,504-square-foot building that would include a tennis and fitness center, locker rooms, a multipurpose space including a kitchen, and office space for five staff members. The building would support New HYTEs, a nonprofit first established in 2008, although its programming goes back to 2003, according to the New HYTEs website.