Tennis nonprofit planned for Derby Avenue site in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — A nonprofit offering lessons in tennis and life skills mentorship to economically disadvantaged New Haven youths has plans to build a recreational facility with office space on Derby Avenue in West Haven.

The Tennis Foundation of Connecticut submitted an application to the West Haven planning department earlier this month to build a new, 7,504-square-foot building that would include a tennis and fitness center, locker rooms, a multipurpose space including a kitchen, and office space for five staff members. The building would support New HYTEs, a nonprofit first established in 2008, although its programming goes back to 2003, according to the New HYTEs website.

The inclusion of a kitchen in the multipurpose space would be to promote healthful eating and nutrition lessons.

According to New HYTEs’s website, it currently operates its programs at an indoor facility of Yale University’s Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center.

The application states that the building would be used Monday through Friday, with about 40 students served by the program arriving on what is anticipated to be no more than three school buses around 3:30 p.m. and leaving around 6 p.m. Applicants have requested that the development be exempted from providing eight of the 38 required parking spaces so that school buses can pull in front of the building to drop off students. The application also states the intention to install a rain garden and is expected to reduce the impervious surface on the site — which would merge two parcels at 371 and 375 Derby Ave. — by 8,312 square feet.

There site is currently home to a SIXT car rental business. 

New HYTEs CEO Scott Staniar did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment Monday. 

According to the plans submitted to the city, developers hope for construction to begin in early 2024 and last six to nine months.



