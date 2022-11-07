The best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2 are devastating in the right hands, and are capable of decimating anything in the FPS game. The best shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 is the Lockwood 300 as it combines extreme damage with the longest range of any other weapon in its class. Other shotguns, like the Expedite 12, serve you better as secondaries, as they can breach and clear rooms with ease. Below is every shotgun in MW2, and their ideal loadout.

The best Modern Warfare 2 shotguns

Here are the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2:

Lockwood 300

Expedite 12

Bryson 800

Bryson 890

Lockwood 300

With a tighter spread and a longer damage range than the other shotguns in this list, the Lockwood 300 can absolutely dominate as long as you’re quick on the draw and can land your shots. You’re limited to two shells before having to reload, so ensure that you’re managing your space well, and don’t take on more than two enemies at a time, or you’ll be found wanting.

If you’re looking to maximise the range and damage of this shotgun, we’ve got the best Lockwood 300 loadout here.

Expedite 12

Easily the best all-rounder of the bunch, the Expedite 12 shares some of the stopping power and range of the Lockwood 300, but with an eight-shell capacity. The recoil leans a little on the heavy side, so if you’re taking on a group of opponents or cleaning a room, ensure that you’re compensating for the kick on every shot.

We have the best Expedite 12 loadout so you know which attachments are ideal for controlling that recoil.

Bryson 800

A more modular option, the Bryson 800 can most definitely rival the range and one-shot damage of the Lockwood when augmented with the right attachments. The larger shell capacity also means you’ll be able to sustain a firefight for longer without reloading, although the pump-action nature of the receiver does make following up on missed shots more ungainly.

Due to the slow fire rate of this shotgun, you’ll need to make every shot count, and we have the best Bryson 800 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 to help you accomplish that goal.

Bryson 890

The most utilitarian of all the shotguns on offer, the Bryson 890 has a detachable magazine, speeding up reload times massively. The magazine is paid for with greatly reduced accuracy and range, however, so you’ll have to add attachments that reduce the spread of your shots, or ensure that you’re nose-to-nose with your opponent before pulling the trigger.

There is a myriad of attachments on offer for this shotgun, so it’s difficult to know which are ideal. We can save you a headache with the best Bryson 890 loadout here.

There you have the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2, superb additions to your loadout if you’re planning on running your enemies down, or as a solid backup if you’re running the overkill perk. For other weapon suggestions, we have the best assault rifles, and the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2 right here.