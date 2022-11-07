Categories
The *Correct* Ranking Of All 10 Taylor Swift Albums


First, if you ARE NOT listening to Taylor’s Version then what the hell is wrong with you? Second, I am going to be honest — before she rereleased Red, it was lower on my list. There was nothing special about it except “All Too Well” and getting to enter your Taylor Swift year (22 years old). But once she rereleased it, my opinion changed. This album has songs to dance at a club to and songs to cry to, plus it has the 10-minute “All Too Well.” And that song is like angels singing in your ear. GIVE HER BACK THE SCARF, JAKE!!



