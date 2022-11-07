Thousands of Britons could be overpaying broadband by £162

While living costs rise adding further pressure on wallets, households have been searching for ways to reduce their outgoings. One area generally overlooked is home broadband, with one in three Britons surveyed admitting they’ve never switched broadband providers – despite the sizeable savings they could make by doing so, an expert has said.

Ofcom’s Pricing Trends Report, which analysed prices offered by providers including BT, EE, TalkTalk, and Virgin Media, established that the average price of a superfast broadband-only plan was £43.71.

However, it’s been found thousands could be overpaying; missing out on potential savings of £162 according to new broadband research by Uswitch.

The research revealed that over a third of Britons have never changed providers, while one in 10 adults over 45 have seen an increase of up to £15 per month in their payments over the past year.

However, a striking three in 50 said they’d never make the switch – even though they could be paying more than they should be.

