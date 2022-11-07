Trillion Dollar Cloud Computing Experts Met in Istanbul

OpenInfra Day Turkey 2022 Summit, supported by OpenInfra Foundation and organized by OpenStak Turkey, was held at the World of Wonders (WoW) Convention Center with the intense participation of public and private sector and global IT experts. Openinfra General Manager Thierry Carrez stated in his speech that the size of cloud systems in the world exceeds a trillion dollars. In the organization, which was held for the 5th time this year in Istanbul on October 11, 2022, it was explained that cloud technologies are developing rapidly, serious investments have been made in this regard, and open source infrastructures are widespread in the world. In their presentations, local and global cloud computing experts also underlined that the use of open source is one of the factors that contribute greatly to producing new technologies.

Turkey increases its effectiveness in Cloud Computing Technologies

Expressing that they will continue to increase the activities in Cloud Computing Technologies as Turkey, OpenStack Turkey Representative Dr Hüseyin Çotuk said:

“OpenInfra Day events are global organizations that are organized regionally by technology communities in different countries and bring together informatics experts. The events aim to reduce operational costs efficiently by using new generation technologies and to evaluate open infrastructures in the most appropriate way. On OpenInfra Day Turkey 2022, we held an event where real-life practices and success stories were shared by discussing the past, present and future of open infrastructures in detail.” said.

Those looking for secure and cost-effective solutions can invest in open source technologies

Providing information about open source platform applications in our country, Uyumsoft Bilgi Teknolojileri A.Ş. Ramazan Öztemur, Information Technologies Director and OpenStack Turkey Community Manager, said:

“As Uyumsoft, we continue to support open source platforms. At the center of the developed cloud technologies are open source projects. We develop expertise in open source platforms in Virtualization, Disk Storage, Database, Operating Systems, Firewall, Monitoring and many other fields. We can independently expand our systems, both horizontally and vertically, to the extent we want, and thus we gain a cost advantage. Organizations that do not want to be subject to limitations in terms of software, hardware and licenses, and that seek both safe and cost-effective solutions while growing both horizontally and vertically, should invest in open source technologies.” he said.