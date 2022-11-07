Ukraine army strikes Russian tank in fiery explosion in Luhansk





A Russian fuel depot was destroyed after Ukrainian forces struck it with indirect fire outside of Dibrova in the Luhansk Oblast. While the Ukrainian countryside appears peaceful, the Russian depot suddenly caught fire. A dark plume of smoke rose above the eastern region.

The attack comes as about 4.5 million Ukrainian civilians are dealing with power outages caused by Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. The latest regions to be affected by blackouts are the southern Kherson province where residents are temporarily without electricity and water. Russian forces have stepped up raids on civilians in the region in what Ukrainian officials have described as an “ambush”, as troops appeared initially to be fleeing southern Ukraine.

Despite the trap set by Russia, a Ukrainian army official said Russian forces were unable to make progress on the battlefield and had instead resorted to honing in on critical energy and water infrastructure. “They want to hit energy facilities in the autumn-winter period first of all, because people’s lives largely depend on them. This air terrorism will continue by all available means,” Yuriy Ihnat, Air Force spokesperson, told at a briefing in Kyiv. “It is clear that the missiles that will be received from Iran, if it is done, will be used at the energy infrastructure facilities, and [the Russians] will continue to strike with cruise missiles as well,” he added. Iran is reportedly preparing to ship about 1,000 additional weapons, including ballistic missile and suicide drones, to Russia. READ MORE: Vladimir Putin plans for second front in Belarus reduced to ‘psyop’

