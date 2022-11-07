Video Game ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Tops $1 Billion in Sales After 10 Days – Media Play News

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II”

Erik Gruenwedel

Activision’s newest video game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, continues to smash franchise sales records, topping $1 billion in worldwide revenue in the first 10 days of its release on Oct. 28, according to the game publisher. The tally tops the previous franchise record of 15 days set in 2012 by Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Modern Warfare II also broke the franchise’s 72-hour sales record of $800 million.

Activision said player engagement has exceeded more than 200 million hours and over 1 billion matches across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms since the title’s release.

“The incredible momentum driving Modern Warfare II [sales] is a direct reflection of the energy and passion of the Call of Duty community,” Johanna Faries, GM, Call of Duty, said in a statement.

Activision releases Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on Nov. 16.

Subscribe HERE to the FREE Media Play News Daily Newsletter!