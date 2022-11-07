West Michigan author aims to educate on Holocaust, addresses anti-semitic comments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prominent figures are under heat after comments of anti-semitism.

It has been particularly apparent through American rapper Kanye West and basketball player Kyrie Irving.

Both celebrities have faced consequences for the comments.

Businesses have cut ties with the rapper, including Adidas. West was even escorted out of Sketchers headquarters after showing up unannounced.

Kyrie Irving, a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets was issued a five day suspension last week for his past anti-semitic comments.

Nike has severed ties, and many people believe other business partnerships of his could now be in jeopardy.

These types of comments can be dangerous, and according to the anti-defamation league, 2,717 incidents of anti-semitic behavior were reported in 2021. That was a record.

Experts said it’s important to teach your children about what these actions can lead to.

This week marks the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht known as the “night of broken glass”, where more than 7,000 jewish businesses were damaged by attackers.

This was one of the events that led to the Holocaust.

A local West Michigan author, Danica Davidson, recently released a book “I Will Protect You”. It is a story of twins who survived the Holocaust.

The book aims to reach the younger generation and educate those who know little about the historic event.

You can purchase it at local bookstores and online.