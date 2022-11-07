What Users Should Know When Buying An Apple Pencil At Other Retailers

The first-generation Apple Pencil has stuck around in the years since it debuted alongside the iPad Pro, and it’s even compatible with the 10th-generation base-model iPad. However, to connect the Lightning Apple Pencil to the USB-C iPad, an adapter is required. The adapter is included with some boxed versions of the first-generation Apple Pencil, but results vary based on where a buyer shops and which product listing they select. For that reason, it’s important to make sure buyers are choosing the right first-generation Apple Pencil that fits their needs. Essentially, this means there are three different boxed models of Apple Pencils, further complicating the already-convoluted iPad and accessory lineup. Here’s what you need to know before purchasing a first-generation Apple Pencil.

For years, the base-model iPad retained the same general design language and purpose. It was intended to be the absolute cheapest iPad someone could buy and, to some users, the best-value tablet on the market. Despite the low price point – it remained at a $329 starting price for years – it gained features year after year. The sixth-generation iPad was the first base-model to support the first-generation Apple Pencil, and every model thereafter featured first-generation Apple Pencil support. However, the latest 10th-generation received a full redesign and a new USB-C port, seemingly ending first-gen Apple Pencil support. Instead, it was revealed that the latest base-model iPad would support the first-gen Apple Pencil, requiring the use of an adapter.

Though Apple has faced significant criticism for its use of adapters in place of direct connectivity, it aimed to avoid criticism by including the USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter in the box of new pencils. All first-generation Apple Pencils sold by Apple will include the adapter in the box, but the purchase process is a bit more confusing at third-party retailers. These big box and online stores still have backstock of the first-generation Apple Pencil — without the new adapter — and are now selling two different versions of the same first-gen pencil.





What To Look Out For When Buying

If users buy an Apple Pencil from Apple, there is no need to worry — all first-generation models will include the USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter. However, Apple and other retailers have experienced prolonged shipping and order pickup times for this new model. For example, though Best Buy does have the first-generation Apple Pencil with the included adapter listed on its website, that version is currently sold out. By comparison, the original first-gen Apple Pencil without the adapter can be shipped same day for metro areas and next or two-day for other areas.

According to Best Buy’s product pages, there are two different model numbers for these boxed versions of the first-gen Apple Pencil. The electronics retailer has the updated Apple Pencil with the USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter included, listed as model MQLY3AM/A. The older version, without the USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter, has model number MK0C2AM/A. For users that are not using the 10th-generation iPad, there is no need to worry about which version of the first-generation Apple Pencil they are purchasing. But for iPad 10 users, especially those purchasing an Apple Pencil at third-party retailers, it is important to choose the Apple Pencil with the USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter included.

