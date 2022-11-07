Woman’s body found on side of Upstate road, coroner says

A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County.The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about 11:45 a.m. in front of 5740 Cannons Camp Ground Road. He says She was lying face down in the grass and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, King had no identification on her, however an object she was carrying, along with tattoos on her body, help to identify her and notify next of kin. The coroner says King had been staying in Gaffney with a friend and was reportedly a frequent walker in the area. An autopsy has been scheduled to determined King’s cause of death.

