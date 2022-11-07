Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) Confirms That He Isn’t Going To Die In Season 5: “I Do The Killing”

Phew…

With the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere less than a week away, there has been one thing on everybody’s mind… who is gonna die?

So goes it when you have an action-packed cowboy drama like Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone… people just tend to die. However, is it just fans being paranoid?

No, it’s not.

Why?

Because Taylor himself said people are going to die this season.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor admitted that blood will be spilled in Yellowstone Season 5, and it sounds like it won’t just be from those who choose to cross the Dutton family.

It sounds like some major players might have their time on the show coming to an end:

“If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board.”

And then perhaps worst of all, the official Yellowstone social media accounts threw Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) into question with this ominous teaser ahead of the new season.

“Something big is coming.”

Fans immediately speculated that bad news for Rip was on the horizon, but nevertheless, Cole Hauser is here to clear the air.

In a chat with TODAY, he reassured fans, and his mom, that he wasn’t going anywhere. In regard to some fan conspiracy theories, he admitted that his mom will come to him with them on occasion, wondering if and when he will die:

“My mom’s told me a couple of them and I said, ‘Mom, I do the killing. Don’t worry about it.’”

He also added:

“I think we’re OK. For now.”

Of course, anything can happen with Taylor Sheridan in control…

I guess we’ll find out soon enough.

The two-part Yellowstone season premiere air November 13th on Paramount Network.

Cole Hauser Confirms That Season 5 Is Not The End Of Yellowstone: “It’s Not The Last Season”

There’s more…

Ever since Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan said that the end of the most popular television series on the planet is in sight, people started to speculate on which season could be the last.

We’re probably looking somewhere in the 6-8 seasons range, but of course, nobody knows except Taylor Sheridan.

But what we do know is that Season 5, which is set to premiere on Sunday, November 13th, won’t be the last.

In a quick interview with People Magazine at the New York City premiere, Cole Hauser, who plays the Dutton Ranch foreman, Rip Wheeler, has confirmed that there will be a Season 6 of Yellowstone.

“It’s not the last season.”

In fact, creator Taylor Sheridan wasn’t at the premiere because he was busy writing it.

And as far as Rip and Beth go, Hauser says this season will dive a little more into their past:

“Taylor was great in not changing our relationship too much. I’m still there for you know, there’s a lot that dives into the past and seeing like their earlier part of our lives, with the younger actors that are fantastic, but Rip is continuously the rock that he’s always been for her.”

And finally, he adds that he might be doing some more of his own stunts this season, now that he’s had five seasons of Taylor Sheridan’s “Cowboy Camp” under his belt:

“He’s taught me disciplines in cutting and roping and reining. It’s been more of the same every year we go to, basically a cowboy boot camp. And so he’s very certain that he wants to make sure that all of us can do what we did.

This year, which is really cool, is that a lot of the actors are doing a lot of their own stunts, so Phil kind of took the shackles off and let us go this year.”

We’re only about a week away… get excited.

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Of The Show Has Already Been Decided

If you’re thinking Yellowstone is gonna pull a Walking Dead, it’s not.

And that might be a good thing.

Anybody who started watching The Walking Dead right at the beginning was obsessed with it. But 11 season later, it got stale, viewership dropped, and it’s ultimately remembered for being the show that didn’t know when to end.

So with Yellowstone hitting the peak of its popularity right now, creator Taylor Sheridan is letting fans know that his show won’t be repeating the same mistakes.

In fact, according to a new interview with the New York Times, the end is actually in sight.

“Well, I know how it ends. I’m writing to that ending. There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful.

It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way.”

He echoed that sentiment in a previous interview with Deadline, hinting that show could possibly conclude after Season 6, which might be sooner than fans want, but there’s no sense in dragging the story out for the sake of more seasons (looking at you How I Met Your Mother).

“Well, I know how it ends. I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate.

So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.”

We’ll just have to wait and see, but it sounds a lot like 6 or 7 seasons could be the sweet spot. And with Season 4 already in the book and Season 5 about to premiere, the end is already near.

Of course, with the release of the prequel series, 1883, the upcoming second chapter with 1923, not to mention rumors about a 6666’s Ranch spinoff featuring Jimmy, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is far from over.

And if you’re a fan of the hit series Yellowstone, be sure to check out our Yellowstone The Soundtrack Playlist, updated in real time each week as new episodes air.

Spotify

Apple Music

Every Taylor Sheridan Show Coming To Paramount

We already know that there will be a fifth season of Yellowstone coming out in the near future, with a possibility of the show reaching six or seven seasons.

But speaking of the “whole Taylor Sheridan universe,” let’s take a look at everything we have to look forward to from the man:

Yellowstone

Season 5 is set to start production in May with a target date to premiere sometime this summer. They’ll be extending it to 14 episodes, which will be packaged in two 7-episode parts.

And, according to Paramount, Season 5 will be used to “launch several new streaming shows” from Taylor Sheridan. And fans aren’t exactly happy about that last part…

Starring Kevin Costner as Yellowstone Ranch patriarch John Dutton, Yellowstone is the flagship series for the Taylor Sheridan universe.

1883

We know that “more episodes” of 1883 have been ordered, but a second season isn’t coming. The newly announced 1932 will be used to tell the next chapter of the Dutton story.

6666

This spinoff series from Yellowstone will feature Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) and his new fiancée’s life at the Four Sixes Ranch, we saw them make their way their during the Season 4 finale.

However, we know that Kathryn Kelly (Jimmy’s fiancée Emily) was elevated to a season regular for Yellowstone Season 5, which means one thing… Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), who has his Four Sixes Ranch spinoff series in the works, will also be a part of Season 5.

1923

Another prequel series to Yellowstone, this documents the Dutton family after settling in Montana at the Yellowstone.

It also will touch on the hardships and experiences the family faced during Prohibition and The Great Depression.

The Tulsa King

This project features the great Sylvester Stallone, and is about an East Coast mobster who moves to the Midwest, taking his business elsewhere.

According to The Wall Street Journal, production is scheduled for March.

The idea came about after Sheridan and Stallone bonded over horses after a meeting in Burbank, California.

Lioness

This one is based on a real-life CIA program, and will follow a Marine recruited to befriend a daughter of a terrorist, in an effort to take down the terrorist organization.

Production for the show is slated to begin in June, and will feature Zoe Saldana as Joe, the chief of the CIA’s Lioness Program and star of the show.

Nicole Kidman is an executive producer for the show as well.

Land Man

This series features Billy Bob Thornton, who plays a crisis manager for an oil company during the west Texas oil boom.

Production for the project begins in 2023.

1883: The Bass Reeves Story

The series will star David Oyelowo, who plays the “first African-American marshal west of the Mississippi, policing the entire Oklahoma territories,” according to Sheridan.

The show will take place in the 1880s.

Mayor of Kingstown

This show debuted back in November of last year, and is based around the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, a family full of power brokers between police, criminals, inmates, prison guards, and politicians, as they tackle the issues of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality within the prison system.

It’s officially been green-lit for a second season.