🌱 Adoptable Local Rescue Animals + ‘Yellowstone’-Themed Celebration

Adoptable animals in Canton-Sixes

‘Yellowstone’-themed event promises Wild West Fun

Newest homes for sale in Canton-Sixes But first, today’s weather: Mostly sunny and not as warm. High: 68 Low: 45.

Calling all prospective pet parents: the Cherokee Humane Society has plenty of adorable, adoptable cats and dogs awaiting their forever homes. You can browse the shelter's residents and filter by breed, age, gender, and size. View all the available pets, including Adele the the domestic shorthaired cat and Piata the sweet and playful pit bull mix, at the link. (Cherokee Humane Society) Police are investigating the death of a young woman from Canton whose body as found on the side of the road in Cherokee County. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Emily King. King was discovered by a passerby on Nov. 5 near 5740 Cannons Camp Ground Road. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been arrested. (WJCL News Savannah) On Nov. 12, Reformation Brewery and The Mill on Etowah will be holding a 'Yellowstone'-themed evening. There will be line dancing, a mechanical bull, and live country music. Dress in your country best and get ready for a wild time. Visit the link to learn more. (Reformation Brewery – Canton) Finding your next home shouldn't be a headache! This list of some of the newest houses to hit the market in the Canton-Sixes area can help! Also included in the list are scheduled open houses, so you can check them out in person. Like what you see? Simply click on any property in the list to get additional pics and details. (Canton-Sixes Patch) Next month the Cherokee County School District will hold its fifth annual Support Staff Employees of the Year Awards. On Dec. 8, the recognition ceremony will honor one Support Staff Employee from each of the districts in the schools, centers, and central office divisions. Winners will receive a plaque and gifts. Honorees and their families will attend the event alongside principals and leaders of the school district. (Press Release Desk) Today in and around Canton-Sixes:

Exhibit: All About Pastel at Alpharetta Arts Center in Alpharetta (8:30 AM)

at Alpharetta Arts Center in Alpharetta (8:30 AM) Family Storytime at Woodstock Library in Woodstock (10:30 AM)

at Woodstock Library in Woodstock (10:30 AM) Adult Art Class: Inspirational Paving Stones at Sequoyah Regional Library System (5:00 PM)

at Sequoyah Regional Library System (5:00 PM) Paper Fashion With Ekaterina Kouznetsova at Alpharetta Arts Center in Alpharetta (5:45 PM)

at Alpharetta Arts Center in Alpharetta (5:45 PM) Live Music: Surrender Hill at J. Michael's Prime (6:30 PM)

