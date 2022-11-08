10 Best Movies Like Dear Zoe

Already establishing herself as a force of an actor outside Stranger Things, up-and-coming star Sadie Sink is making waves with her dramatic turns in The Whale (in theaters December 9) and the new film Dear Zoe. Telling the story of a grieving teen who reconnects with her father, Dear Zoe is a poignant tearjerker about family.





From Oscar-winning movies like Ordinary People to animated gems like Big Hero 6, movies like Dear Zoe show that there are plenty of ways to tell a darker coming-of-age story on screen. Though many movies have tried to tackle the same themes, only a select few are worth a watch for fans of the new teen drama.

Personal Shopper (2016)

Stream On Kanopy, Tubi TV, And Pluto TV

Helping to kick off the Kristen Stewart renaissance, Personal Shopper was yet another feather in the cap of the accomplished actor. Working as a personal shopper for a world-famous model in Paris, a young woman attempts to deal with the grief of losing her brother. Things take a strange turn when she begins to receive text messages from her deceased sibling.

The grief of losing a sibling is a large part of both films, and unlike Dear Zoe, Personal Shopper approaches that theme through supernatural subterfuge. Though the latter film is certainly creepier, the thread of grief is what ties them together. Proving that the bond between siblings is strong, Personal Shopper shows that the grave can’t even keep them apart.

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Rent From Apple TV And Amazon Prime Video

Teenagers’ mental health is still a sensitive subject, and though some projects completely bungle the topic, movies like It’s Kind of a Funny Story handle it with class and finesse. Stressed by his day-to-day life, a teen checks himself into a mental health hospital but is relegated to the adult wing because the youth ward is full.

Often ranking highly among actor Zoë Kravitz’s best movies, the indie comedy was actually an ensemble effort. The heart of the story is the unconventional relationship between Craig and Bobby, and there are parallels to be found in Dear Zoe between Tess and her father. Dear Zoe is much more dramatic, but It’s Kind of a Funny Story is just as poignant.

Broken Flowers (2005)

Stream On Freevee

Flipping the script on the format, Broken Flowers is a coming-of-middle-age story that still touches on issues like grief and reconciliation. An aging Don Juan gets the shock of his life when he learns he has an adult son. Desperate to reconnect, the man goes on a quest to visit all the women from his past who could be the mother of his child.

Fans of Dear Zoe might be shocked by the movie’s incredibly abrupt ending, and lack of closure, but they will still enjoy the clever spin on the classic parent-child reconnection story. Bill Murray is excellent in one of his more dramatic roles, and it was an interesting departure auteur director Jim Jarmusch’s usual offerings.

C’mon C’mon (2021)

Stream On Showtime And Fubo TV

Parenting comes in all shapes, and the understated dramedy C’mon C’mon showed an underutilized corner of the family bond. Out of necessity, a radio journalist takes care of his nephew while journeying across the country and interviewing subjects for a documentary project.

Watching the bond between Johnny and Jesse form over the course of the film is a life-affirming experience, and fans of Dear Zoe will see parallels between their relationship and Tess with her father. There is nothing magical or contrived about the film’s execution, and the viewer leaves the movie with the sense that they witnessed a real and genuine moment.

Lady Bird (2017)

Stream On Showtime, Fubo TV, And Kanopy

In a lot of ways, Dear Zoe is a coming-of-age story with a twist, and few films executed that mixture better than Greta Gerwig’s seminal work Lady Bird. Set in the early years of the new millennium, the film follows a rebellious teen who experiences life and love during her senior year of high school.

While it may not be obvious, Lady Bird is a film about reconnecting with a parent, even if that parent isn’t absent. Christine’s connection with her mother is strained, and one thing the movie does best is show the slow repairing of that life-long bond. Lady Bird is a dramedy, but Dear Zoe fans should be prepared to shed a few tears.

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Stream On HBO Max

Though the best Studio Ghibli films are usually whimsical and fun, they also know exactly how to elicit the most heartbreak. When Marnie Was There is the story of a young girl who is sent to the country for health reasons, and there she makes a connection with an unusual girl who may have come from her mysterious past.

Beautiful animation is to be expected, but the gripping storyline means that the animated film rivals live-action films like Dear Zoe in its complexity. Like the new film, the animated hit approaches grief from an original place, and it actually pushes things further by working the supernatural into the story without being scary.

Ordinary People (1980)

Stream On Paramount+ And Showtime

As movies like Dear Zoe explore, the loss of a loved one can bring out complicated emotions, especially in parents who are grieving. Ordinary People is the story of a teen who suffers from severe depression following the accidental death of his older brother. On top of that, he is harshly judged by his parents who resent him for surviving the accident.

Known for its powerhouse performances from the likes of Timothy Hutton and Mary Tyler Moore, Ordinary People was way ahead of its time with its treatment of youth mental health. Like Dear Zoe, the film is deft at pulling on the audience’s heartstrings, and it is an uncompromisingly dark narrative without ever passing into melodrama.

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Stream On Disney+

Though they may appear completely different on the surface, Dear Zoe and Big Hero 6 are actually very similar movies. In the wake of his older brother’s death, a young man forms an unlikely friendship with a robot that leads him to become a superhero.

Stripping away all the comic book-inspired accoutrements from the movie, Big Hero 6 is a relatively simple narrative that shares a lot with Dear Zoe in terms of its focus on an unconventional bond and grief in young people. Often remembered as a Disney film that will make the audience cry, Big Hero 6 uses its fun exterior to make its deeper themes more palatable to the masses.

Boyhood (2014)

Stream On The Criterion Channel, Kanopy, And Pluto TV

Often overshadowed by its decade-long production process, Boyhood is actually the quintessential coming-of-age film. The movie chronicles the life of a young boy as he is raised by his divorced parents from age six to college.

Covering every aspect of the boy’s life, the movie occasionally crosses paths with Dear Zoe‘s themes. As loss is a natural part of growing up, the audience gets to see the best of times and the worst of times in equal measure, and Boyhood feels like a true cinematic experience.

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower (2012)

Stream On Hulu And Paramount+

Dear Zoe is a film about reconnecting with a parent, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower is essentially a film about reconnecting with oneself. A shy and introverted teen is coaxed out of his shell by a pair of new friends he makes in high school who show him the beauty of life and love.

Not afraid to take its story to dark places, the adaptation of Stephen Chbosky’s classic novel made people think twice about dismissing it as a simple teen drama. Like Dear Zoe, the story is made to be consumed by a younger audience, and it goes a long way in teaching its viewer about emotional intelligence and the importance of friendship.

