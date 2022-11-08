10 Best Romantic Movies Where The Couple Doesn’t End Up Together

Love is a battlefield: Pat Benatar may have said it first, but nearly everyone has lived it. According to a study reported in The Telegraph, the average woman will suffer heartbreak twice before finding The One.





Romantic movies tend to get made about the last relationship, the true love that ends in mortgage and matrimony. But relationships can be valuable or significant even if they end. These movies prove that while not all relationships are destined for happily ever after, it is still better to have gambled on love.

‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ (1997)

When Jules (Julia Roberts) receives an invitation to her best friend Michael’s (Dermot Mulroney) wedding, she suddenly realizes that she’s in love with him. Jules is determined to break up Michael and Kimmy (Cameron Diaz) before their big day with a series of increasingly desperate attempts. Her faithful friend George (Rupert Everett) accompanies her, if only to save her from herself.

This film oozes charm and is lots of fun to watch, whether you’re in the mood for romance or its complete opposite. Since Jules fails to win Michael, this movie has mild themes of “wanting what you can’t have” and “not letting a good thing pass you by,” but its light-heartedness, Burt Bacharach soundtrack, subversion of rom-com tropes, Everett’s “by God, there’ll be dancing” and Roberts’ effervescence make for an irresistible film that reminds viewers that life does go on.

‘Celeste & Jesse Forever’ (2012)

Best friends forever and together since high school, Celeste (Rashida Jones) and Jesse (Andy Samberg) are getting divorced even though they can’t stop spending time together and Jessie is still very much in love with Celeste. Their friends think their close friendship is unhealthy and worry that not even divorce will break their codependency. But as Jesse finally begins to peel away, Celeste suddenly has second thoughts.

Jones and Samberg have such excellent chemistry together, it’s hard for viewers not to root for this seemingly perfect couple. Their friendship is so strong, divorce seems incomprehensible. This breakup comedy has more warmth and intimacy than most romances do, and the film’s unique angles shed new light on modern romance. Celeste & Jesse Forever proves that it takes guts to walk away from ‘almost perfect.’

‘Like Crazy’ (2011)

British student Anna (Felicity Jones) meets American Jacob (Anton Yelchin) and the two fall quickly in love. But when Anna overstays her visa, she finds herself barred from re-entry, instantly turning their romance into long-distance. Unable to stay apart, they spend years trying to make it work, but when Anna is finally able to return, things aren’t the same.

Though Like Crazy’s ending may seem open to interpretation, it’s obvious these two won’t be able to make it work long-term because their time apart has changed them too much. On top of which, the film makes it clear that Anna and Jacob are only professionally successful when they’re apart, and they’re both too driven to give up on their dreams. While Anna and Jacob may not know it yet, this relationship is doomed.

‘The Way We Were’ (1973)

Though there are many differences between Katie (Barbra Streisand), a Marxist Jew and opinionated activist, and Hubbell (Robert Redford), an easygoing WASP with no strong beliefs, the two share a mutual attraction and find things to admire in each other: his writing, her conviction, etc. But even as they fall in love, their contradictions prove difficult to navigate.

The Way We Were is a classic romance that shows that while opposites attract, they don’t always make the best partners. Even love doesn’t seem sufficient to overcome their fundamental differences, but it’s a lesson learned in heartbreaking detail as the movie follows their chance encounters from friends to lovers to enemies to strangers.

Prime (2005)

Rafi (Uma Thurman) is fresh from a divorce when she meets 14-years-younger David (Bryan Greenberg). Uncomfortable with their age difference, Rafi discusses it with her therapist Lisa (Meryl Streep), who encourages her to go for it. When they eventually discover that Lisa is David’s mother, however, it’s another story entirely.

Since men generally reach their sexual prime in their 20s and women in their 30s, David and Rafi initially find many ways to enjoy each other. However, outside the bedroom, they’re a little less compatible. David still lives at home with his grandparents. Lisa thinks he should be with a nice Jewish girl. And Rafi wants a baby, and while David thinks he’s ready to give her one, Rafi might have to overrule him.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

Francesca (Meryl Streep) is a deeply unhappy and isolated war bride when she meets photographer Robert Kincaid (Clint Eastwood) in the summer of 1965 while her husband and kids are away. While guiding him to difference bridges, they share just four days of secret intimacies before they separate, Francesca refusing to leave her family.

Francesca and Robert’s love in The Bridges of Madison County is brief, and bittersweet, yet it changes them irrevocably. It’s a mature love story guided by mature decisions and sacrifices. Though four days don’t seem like much to stand up to a lifetime of loneliness, Francesca’s life was undoubtedly better having loved and lost than had she never had it at all.

An Education (2009)

When Jenny (Carey Mulligan), not yet 17, meets a man twice her age, she finds him hard to resist. David (Peter Sarsgaard) treats her like an adult, whisking her away to glamorous dinners and risqué clubs. Her parents’ protests are assuaged by David’s charm and convincing lies and when teachers get involved, she simply drops out. But when a man seems too good to be true, he is.

David of course has a habit of grooming young girls and has a wife and child at home. Jenny’s parents do little to protect their innocent daughter, all of them quite sheltered in their 1960s suburban home. The education Jenny receives is not one she was ready for yet, and it nearly derailed her life completely before she’d even outgrown childhood.

‘The Reader’ (2008)

In post-WWII Germany, teenager Michael (David Kross) strikes up an affair with Hanna (Kate Winslet), a reclusive older woman. After sex, they lay in bed together while he reads to her from classic novels. It’s idyllic as far as first loves go, until she disappears without a trace. Years later, in law school, he encounters her again. This time she’s standing trial for war crimes as an SS guard in the concentration camps.

The Reader is a movie about one generation coming to terms with the crimes of another. Because of their prior relationship, Michael has insight into Hanna’s motivations, and carries a secret that may mitigate her actions. Because of the tenderness they’ve shared, he can’t see her as a monster, but nor can he forgive her actions.

‘Edward Scissorhands’ (1990)

An artificial man with scissors for hands (Johnny Depp) lives alone and lonely in a castle, hiding from people until a nice suburban mom (Dianne Wiest) brings him home to meet her family, where he falls in love with daughter Kim (Winona Ryder). But when neighbors turn on him with threats, he retreats once again to his castle, to save Kim from harm and a life of condemnation.

Edward Scissorhands can be interpreted as a metaphor for forbidden romance. Once othered, he is eyed suspiciously as a corrupting force. Faced with separation, Edward and Kim’s romance ends tragically, perhaps more so due to Edward’s immortality, cursed to live forever, alone and unloved.

‘Brooklyn’ (2015)

Irish immigrant Eilis (Saoirse Ronan) restarts life alone in Brooklyn, where a romance with Italian-American Tony (Emory Cohen) helps chase the blues away. But when she’s called back to Ireland indefinitely when her sister dies, she and Tony marry secretly, afraid to be torn apart. Back in Ireland, she finds another kind of life is possible with Jimmy (Domhnall Gleeson), who asks her to stay.

Both suitors are good, safe choices, and Eilis has feelings for both, but a choice must be made, and someone’s going home with a broken heart. Though the two lives being offered her are an ocean apart, Eilis recognizes that home isn’t a place; she’ll need to choose the man who makes her realize that’s where her life is.

