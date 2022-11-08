10 Worst Twist Endings That Ruined Sci-Fi Movies

Though Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been relatively quiet over the past few years, he will return opposite Tessa Thompson in a new sci-fi detective movie directed by Flying Lotus. Ash will follow an astronaut who wakes up to find her crew brutally murdered and must investigate what happened. It could be a unique spin on the sci-fi genre, and it’ll undoubtedly have a shocking plot twist.





However, while many sci-fi movies have attempted such a thing, many of them have failed, and some plot twists have been so bad that they even ruined the whole movie. Between a fourquel that ruins the franchise lore, a sci-fi horror that ignores plot points in favor of shock value, and a remake that attempts to outdo the original, these endings landed like a lead balloon.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (2019)

LucasFilm’s biggest problem was that it never had an overarching narrative for the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and that led to three very disjointed movies with an extremely unsatisfying ending. In The Rise of Skywalker, it’s explained that Rey is a Palpatine, an offspring of the Galaxy’s most evil being, the Emperor. It felt forced and like one last-ditch attempt to wow audiences by connecting the characters, but resulted in making the universe feel small.

But as if it couldn’t have gotten worse, it was then revealed that she’s actually not a Palpatine at all and that she’s basically a nobody. After being built up for three whole movies and four years about who Rey’s parents are, it was the most disappointing and laziest ending that fans could have gotten.

The Platform (2019)

The Platform is a clever movie but completely on the nose, as the horror sci-fi isn’t just a torture porn popcorn flick, but a bold commentary on capitalism too. The film is about a prison that is 200 floors, and a platform of food travels from the top to the bottom every day, and inmates on the lower floors are basically left to starve and turn to cannibalism as there’s no food left for them.

However, it’s revealed at the end of the movie that there are actually way more than 200 floors. The plot twist is gutwrenching, as it has audiences realizing that the prison’s conditions are somehow way worse. But while it’s surprising, the twist simply exists to shock audiences, and in doing so loses sight of the whole point of the story, making The Platform a movie with so many unanswered questions.

War Of The Worlds (2005)

War of the Worlds is well over a hundred years old, as H.G. Wells’ novel was released at the end of the 19th century, but Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster adaptation is still guilty of having a terrible ending. After a couple of hours of one of the most suspenseful and terrifying alien invasions in cinema, the aliens essentially get a cold and die.

It’s an interesting ending, as the fact that aliens weren’t prepared for certain conditions on Earth makes for a unique premise, but it brings the movie to a completely abrupt standstill, and there isn’t exactly much of a war. Even Spielberg himself doesn’t like the ending, as he commented, “I don’t think H. G. Wells could figure it out. The common cold takes out the bad guys.”

Prometheus (2012)

While it’s now well-known that Prometheus is a part of the Alien franchise and is a prequel to the original movie, that was kept completely under wraps leading up to its release in 2012. Prometheus is essentially a secret prequel to the 1979 movie, but it’s disguised as a philosophical sci-fi movie about scientists trying to discover the origins of the human race.

However, any film buff could put two and two together and realize that Prometheus wasn’t what it was pretending to be, which made the final scene of the birth of the Xenomorph too little too late. The plot twist wasn’t enough to redeem the film for not answering the huge questions it put forward, and even with the sequel, Alien: Covenant, those questions are still left unanswered, making the plot twist more frustrating than anything.

Signs (2002)

With his third movie, Signs, 1990s wunderkind M. Night Shyamalan traded in the undead and superhumans for aliens, and it came with a typically Shyamalanian plot twist, only he unknowingly wrote a much worse version of War of the Worlds. After aliens land on Earth and terrorize farmers, it’s revealed that their biggest weakness is water. It was the first sign that Shyamalan’s formula of subverting expectations with “shocking” twists was getting old.

Signs features some terrifying scenes, such as when the first alien is spotted or when its arms are reaching out of the vent in the basement. But any disturbing and hair-raising sequences don’t land the same when rewatching the film, as viewers know that these creatures are simply allergic to water, and all fear is lost.

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

It’s no secret that The Matrix Resurrections has a lot of problems and was a disappointment for most fans, whether it was recasting some major characters or being too joke-oriented. But the biggest offense for the fanbase might be the fact that Neo isn’t The One, but that Neo and Trinity are “The Two.” It wouldn’t be a particularly bad plot twist if it was simply explained, but it instead just happens for the sake of it.

And even though many fans take issue with a lot of Reloaded and Revolutions, it makes the whole of the original Matrix trilogy completely redundant. The twist was so unpredictable that it wasn’t even a single one of the thousands of fan theories, but unpredictable doesn’t always mean good.

S. Darko (2009)

Donnie Darko is one of the most accomplished directorial debuts ever, and while Richard Kelly remains a one-hit-wonder director, the 2001 movie remains a cult classic. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for S. Darko, the sequel that Kelly had no involvement with and was a clear crash grab.

The worst part of the movie is the final plot twist, as it essentially ends in the exact same way that Donnie Darko does. The only way the world can be saved is by Justin sacrificing himself and being hit by a meteorite, just as Donnie had to be hit by the jet engine. The 2009 release had some interesting differences from the original film, and up until the finale, it had the potential to be a decent follow-up.

Life (2017)

There hasn’t been a truly great horror sci-fi in years, but Life had the potential to be it. The movie is about a group of astronauts that discover extraterrestrial life on Mars, only they end up getting terrorized by the hostile organism and it kills almost the entire crew. However, with two crew members left, one scientist agrees to sacrifice himself and take the organism far out into space in one escape pod, and the other survivor flies to Earth in another.

The two pods end up going in opposite directions, and the pod containing the hostile organism lands on Earth. It was a cheap way to shock audiences, and there’s no way that two genius scientists would have made such catastrophic mistakes. However, it does make for a fun fan theory that Life is essentially a Venom prequel.

The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)

Just as was the case with 10 Cloverfield Lane, 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox was based on an unrelated spec script. The movie was originally titled The God Particle, but movie studio Bad Robot turned it into a Cloverfield movie, and that led to one of the most forced plot twists imaginable.

After what is a mostly satisfying Alien-esque movie about a group of scientists in space getting attacked by various alien lifeforms, the film turns out to be about alternate universes. And just as two scientists think they’re returning home in an escape pod, the Cloverfield monster is revealed to stand as high as the clouds. Not only is it such a weak connection to the franchise, but it makes everything that came before it completely redundant.

The Planet Of The Apes (2001)

The original Planet of the Apes had one of the most iconic plot twists of all time, as it’s revealed that though George and audiences thought they were on another planet, they were actually on Earth the whole time, just years in the future. And it’s done so in the most perfect example of “show, don’t tell,” as George finds a half-buried Statue of Liberty.

However, the 2001 remake is almost completely different, as it does take place on a different planet, Ashlar, but when Leo travels back to Earth, he finds that the Lincoln Memorial is a statue of an ape. That means that Apes have somehow taken over Earth, but there’s no explanation whatsoever as to how. It was clearly an attempt to subvert expectations and outdo the original’s twist, but it fell flat.

NEXT: The 10 Best Apocalyptic Movies of the 2010s, According to IMDb