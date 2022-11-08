Categories
Life Style

19 ‘Golden Rules’ For New Relationships


The beginning of a new relationship can be a tricky course to navigate.

Guys (like me) aren’t that great at guessing what women think or want, and our ignorance often leads to otherwise easily avoidable arguments.

Setting ground rules for a new relationship may help you get past the small stuff and start enjoying your lives together.

RELATED: 25 Sure Signs You’re Really, Truly — Finally — Ready For A Relationship

Follow these relationship ground rules to establish a solid foundation built to last.

1. Regulate your PDA

People have different comfort levels when it comes to a couple’s behavior in public. Find the line (holding hands, smooching, heated necking on the subway platform) and don’t cross it.

2. Agree on the time you’ll spend together.

Decide on one day every week that you can spend together and no one else is invited. Everyone’s busy; designating together time is healthy for any relationship.

3. Don’t suffocate each other.

Being together is great; acting like conjoined twins is not.

Respect each other’s space and don’t take it so seriously if they ask for some time to themselves.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: