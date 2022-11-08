6-year-old cancer survivor to light tree at PPG Place in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 6-year-old leukemia survivor from Youngstown, Ohio will bring light to the City of Pittsburgh when he flips the switch for the tree at the Rink at PPG Place.

Grayson Pulling was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 3 in 2019. Multiple surgeries and additional treatments followed. Today, he is cancer free.

“I have learned on this journey that unconditional love does exist and having faith will truly keep you strong,” shared Pulling’s mom, Alexis Wilson. “You need to fight for them like they would fight for you. Believe in them like they would believe in you. And, always remain positive. That positivity will move mountains.”

The tree lighting will take place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration on Friday, Nov. 18.

The event, which will include several performances, will begin at 4:45 p.m.

Pulling will be joined by his parents and his three brothers for the tree lighting, scheduled to happen around 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Those wishing to learn more, or who wish to purchase a tribute in advance of the evening, can do so by visiting TributeofLight.givesmart.com. A limited number of tributes will be available for purchase the evening of the event, prior to the start of the ceremony.

The tree-lighting will kick off a weekend of Light-Up Night festivities being held across Pittsburgh.

