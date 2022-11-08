A Better Mistake Blends the Metaverse With Reality in New “In-flux” Capsule

After making its Milan Fashion Week debut in September, Italian fashion label A Better Mistake has presented a new drop, titled “In-flux,” which spans both the metaverse and reality in collaboration with Indian digital artist Kushlet.

The capsule, which explores digital-meets-physical pillars of change and evolution, includes six cold-weather-ready designs. A bulky puffer jacket dons a high neck with an all-over digital graphic designed by Kushlet, intending to bridge the metaverse with reality through futuristic floral imagery that recalls codes of the digital world. The same design plants itself on quilted, wide-legged trousers, a silk scarf and a puffer hat. Additionally, a blue T-shirt, layered atop a black hoodie, hosts a sharp, ultramodern motif on its front and a branded, rectangular graphic on its back.

Founded in 2020, A Better Mistake operates with an international team (with heads in locations spanning Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands), though the label is based in Milan and produces its textiles entirely in Italy. Its vision, which is guided by a “mostly digital” and “interactive” narrative, centers on the notion that beauty lives in deconstruction, a concept that flows into the imprint’s design codes and manifests in the brand’s broken-glass iconography.

A Better Mistake’s “In-flux” capsule collection will be available to shop on the brand’s website beginning November 9. Take a closer look at the range in the gallery above.

