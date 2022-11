Akamai





posted better-than-expected sales growth for the third quarter, but the internet-infrastructure and security-software company reported profits that missed the company’s guidance range, due largely to the strong dollar.

For the quarter, Akamai (ticker: AKAM) reported revenue of $882 million, up 3%, or 7% adjusted for currency, and ahead of the company’s guidance range of $845 million to $860 million.