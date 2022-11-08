All The Beatles’ No. 1 Hits in the United States, Ranked

Many of The Beatles‘ songs hit No. 1 in the United States. Despite the songs’ popularity, some are better than others. The following ranking might just have a few surprises in store.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison | John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images

20. ‘The Long and Winding Road’/’For You Blue’

“The Long and Winding Road” exemplifies the worst of Paul McCartney. It’s stiff and overly sentimental. Adding George Harrison’s basic “For You Blue” as a double A-side didn’t help anything. Together, they became the group’s final No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.