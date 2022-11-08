All The Beatles’ No. 1 Hits in the United States, Ranked

Many of
The Beatles‘ songs hit No. 1 in the United States. Despite the songs’ popularity, some are better than others. The following ranking might just have a few surprises in store.
The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison | John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images 20. ‘The Long and Winding Road’/’For You Blue’
“The Long and Winding Road” exemplifies the worst of Paul McCartney. It’s stiff and overly sentimental. Adding George Harrison’s basic “For You Blue” as a double A-side didn’t help anything. Together, they became the group’s final No. 1 single on the
Billboard Hot 100.
Give Peace a Chance,” “All You Need Is Love,” and “Come Together” have the same formula — oddball verses followed by a repetitive chorus with a good message. With its great intro and loose feel, “Come Together” is the best of the bunch. The muted funk elements of “Something” make it stand out as a ballad.
rock ‘n’ roll melody that would have made Elvis Presley proud. If only he covered it!
3. 'We Can Work It Out'
The waltz elements of the song make it so unique. This tune has enough hooks that some of them could have been spun off into different songs.
The Beatles: John Lennon and Paul McCartney Used These 2 Words in Their Song Titles and Lyrics to Connect to Fans
