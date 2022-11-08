Apple’s OG AirPods Pro (with MagSafe) are on sale at a killer Black Friday 2022 price

A little late to the party compared to Best Buy, which has been selling dozens of popular products at Black Friday prices (on and off) for a good couple of weeks now, Walmart is comprehensively beating Amazon to the punch today with the first of several different waves of early holiday deals.
Some of these “jaw-dropping savings” are guaranteed not to last long, mind you, most likely including the highest ever discount offered for Apple‘s first-gen AirPods Pro in combination with a modern MagSafe charging case.
While the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds themselves were originally released all the way back in the fall of 2019, this particular bundle only started selling last year at the same $249 retail price as the non-MagSafe variant.
Due to the advanced age of the AirPods Pro, many retailers quickly dropped that to $199 and then $179 before discontinuing the product altogether. No longer sold (in brand-new condition) by the likes of Amazon or Best Buy, these “outdated” bad boys are currently up for grabs at Walmart for just $159 a pair.
This may well be your final chance to snap up the OG AirPods Pros, which are obviously inferior to this year’s second edition but arguably still pretty compelling at their new all-time low price.
Believe it or not, this is roughly how much Amazon charges for “renewed” units at the time of this writing, and although it’s higher than the recently reduced prices of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 or Sony’s LinkBuds S, the value proposition feels just right.
There are a number of reasons why the AirPods Pro managed to earn great reviews and solid sales figures back in the day, including top-shelf sound quality, flawless iOS integration and connectivity, excellent active noise cancellation, and yes, even a great design (in the eyes of many hardcore Apple fans, at least), and at $159, all these reasons and key selling points are essentially reborn.
