“Arthur Ashe wasn’t political? Billie Jean King isn’t political?” – Tennis fans criticize Reilly Opelka for his views against voting and politics

Reilly Opelka has presented another controversial take on social media, this time in light of the mid-term elections in the US, drawing numerous disgruntled reactions from the tennis fan community. Opelka took a shot at those urging people to vote, before opining that politics must remain apart from tennis.

The likes of Coco Gauff and Martina Navratilova were among those actively urging people to exercise their right to vote, reaching out to their fans and followers on social media this week. Opelka, however, laughed off people urging others to vote.