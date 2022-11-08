“Arthur Ashe wasn’t political? Billie Jean King isn’t political?” – Tennis fans criticize Reilly Opelka for his views against voting and politics

Reilly Opelka has presented another controversial take on social media, this time in light of the mid-term elections in the US, drawing numerous disgruntled reactions from the tennis fan community. Opelka took a shot at those urging people to vote, before opining that politics must remain apart from tennis.
The likes of Coco Gauff and Martina Navratilova were among those actively urging people to exercise their right to vote, reaching out to their fans and followers on social media this week. Opelka, however, laughed off people urging others to vote.
“Imagine telling people to go vote,” Reilly Opelka wrote on Twitter.
Imagine telling people to go vote😂
He further stated his belief that politics and ideology have no place in tennis.
“Exactly! Politics and ideology don’t exist in tennis.. or at least they didn’t when I fell in love with the game,” Opelka added.
@TheBrettSnyder1 Exactly! Politics and ideology dont exist in tennis.. or at least they didnt when I fell in love with the game
Fans hit back at Opelka for discouraging people from voting, which is an important right and responsibility of society. Many highlighted that tennis has a history in which players have fought to bring about important changes in society and used their voices for the common good.
“Oh thank god he’s back with an awful take the universe is righting itself,” a Twitter user wrote in response to Opelka’s views.
@TheBrettSnyder1 Exactly! Politics and ideology dont exist in tennis.. or at least they didnt when I fell in love with the game
Politics and ideology don’t exist in tennis? Aren’t you friends with Venus who literally battled the tours for equal pay? Arthur Ashe wasn’t political? Billie Jean King isnt political? twitter.com/reillyopelka/s…
“This is also such a boneheaded take because this is such an important midterm considering abortion and trans legislature are on the line as well… just because it doesn’t affect you doesn’t mean it won’t affect others,” another fan wrote.
Imagine telling people to go vote😂
this is also such a boneheaded take because this is such an important midterm considering abortion and trans legislature are on the line as well… just because it doesn’t affect you doesn’t mean it won’t affect others twitter.com/reillyopelka/s…
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Reilly Opelka’s latest comments:
Imagine telling people to go vote😂
Imagine being a privileged white man who benefits from the status quo and laughs at other people fighting for their lives 🙄 twitter.com/ReillyOpelka/s…
@TheBrettSnyder1 Exactly! Politics and ideology dont exist in tennis.. or at least they didnt when I fell in love with the game
Politics have always existed in tennis. So many times through history, it’s been the sport that is groundbreaking and leading the way on so many issues twitter.com/ReillyOpelka/s…
You need to relearn your tennis history. twitter.com/ReillyOpelka/s…
@TheBrettSnyder1 Exactly! Politics and ideology dont exist in tennis.. or at least they didnt when I fell in love with the game
My dude you have a photo posted with the dog of a woman who not only was one of the first out tennis players in the sport, but DEFECTED from her home country during her career while the Cold War was happening.You need to relearn your tennis history. twitter.com/ReillyOpelka/s…
Imagine telling people to go vote😂
Also… For all the shit he throws at ATP… If this is his attitude towards voting, nothing he says about ATP matters. He isn’t the “fighter” he thinks he is for the tennis players! He’s nothing but an opportunist and a dumb showoff! Get off your high horse! twitter.com/ReillyOpelka/s…
@TheBrettSnyder1 Exactly! Politics and ideology dont exist in tennis.. or at least they didnt when I fell in love with the game
as long as tennis has racism, sexism, and homophobia in its legacy, it will also involve politics and ideology. hope this helps! twitter.com/reillyopelka/s…
“I’ve come to despise some things about tennis” – Reilly Opelka
