Aztecs Reveals Spring Schedule – SDSU Athletics

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State men’s tennis program has unveiled its Spring 2023 schedule, which features ten home dual matches and a tournament at the Aztec Tennis Center.

The Scarlet and Black will play their first three dual matches on Saturdays in America’s Finest City, opening against the Arkansas Razorbacks at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club on Jan. 14. In their first competition at Aztec Tennis Center, the Aztecs will take on the San Francisco Dons on Jan. 21. The homestand concludes against another West Coast Conference foe, Santa Clara, on Feb. 11.

The Spring slate continues with a duo of duals at Loyola Marymount. SDSU faces the host Lions on Friday, Feb. 17 and then the Utah Utes the next day, Feb. 18 before returning home to take on UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, Mar. 2.

The first tournament of the Spring is the Pacific Coast Doubles Championships at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club from Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5. In addition, the Aztecs, along with the University of San Diego, are co-hosting the San Diego Spring Invitational from Friday-Sunday, March 17-19.

San Diego State wrap up nonconference play with a trio of home dual matches against Harvard (Monday, March 13), Wisconsin (Wednesday, March 15) and UTSA (Friday, March 31).

The season’s Mountain West schedule consists of six dual matches with Boise State and UNLV coming to town on Sunday, April 2 and Thursday, April 6, respectively. After a trip to Logan, Utah, to take on the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, April 8, San Diego State returns to play Nevada on Sunday, April 16. The final two regular season duals are at New Mexico on Thursday, April 20 and home on Saturday, April 22, for senior day against Air Force.

The Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, Nev., plays host to the Mountain West Championships from Wednesday, April 26th through Friday, April 28th.

San Diego State finished the Fall season on a high note. In the final tournament of the Fall season, Nov. 4-6, Johannes Seeman made the finals. In doubles, he partnered up with Chikaya Sato as the pair also reached the finals in the Jack Kramer Collegiate Classic.

Seeman led the Aztecs with nine singles victories in the Fall season including a win over the No. 46-ranked Gustaf Strom, of Arizona. Freshman Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice and juniors Andre Saleh and Bora Sengul finished with seven wins, second most on the team in the Fall. In singles, seven of nine players on the roster finished with a .500 or better record as the team tallied 50 singles victories.