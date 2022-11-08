Everyone needs a good laugh from time to time, especially when they are feeling blue. This explains why comedy is ranked fourth in the list of highest-grossing genres by box office sales from 1995 to 2022 (according to The Numbers). While a bit of comedy is always welcome, an exceptional comedy film can simultaneously take the viewer on an emotional journey, while still delivering the laughs. After all, Mary Poppins said it best: “A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.” The same can be said for a heartfelt comedy. The humor helps the viewer digest the underlying message.





We have curated a list of our favorite comedies that not only amuse us with humorous antics, but also deliver a powerful message. Whether that message is overcoming the death of a child, surviving a divorce, or the intricacies of living with mental illness, these comedies have one thing in common, they not only deliver humor they also deliver a feel-good vibe that we all crave when we are feeling down. While this list is by no means exhaustive, here is a sampling of some of the best heartfelt comedy movies to watch, ranked.

11/11 Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde is a fun feel-good film about the power of being true to yourself. While on the surface it seems like Elle Woods is the poster child for the problematic “dumb blonde” stereotype, that misconception is soon wiped out. By the end of the film, Elle quickly proves she has what it takes to be the best law student Harvard has ever seen.

10/11 Sister Act

Whoopi Goldberg stars in Sister Act as Deloris Van Cartier, a former lounge singer turned nun, who is hidden in a convent by witness protection after she sees her mafia boyfriend murder someone. Despite feeling like a fish out of water, Deloris soon warms up to the sisters, creates widespread attention for her contributions to the church choir, and recognizes where she truly belongs. The film was one of the most successful comedies of the early-90s and will soon be a franchise. The sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was released in 1993, and a third Sister Act film is currently in production with Disney.

9/11 Dumplin’

Dumplin’ is based on the Julie Murphy book of the same name. It is an uplifting tale of one girl’s fight against archaic notions of beauty. As an act of protest, a plus-size teen joins her local beauty pageant of whom her mother is a former contestant and winner. As other young girls follow suit, Willowdean Dumplin’ Dixon finds herself revolutionizing her hometown and the townspeople’s attitudes toward beauty.

8/11 Waiting to Exhale

Waiting to Exhale is a heartwarming drama film that marks the feature film directorial debut of Forrest Whitaker. The subject matter was adapted from a 1992 novel by Terry McMillan. The film follows the love lives of four Arizona women who are anxious for the day they can feel comfortable in a committed relationship. The title of the film Waiting to Exhale is explained within the film as the titular characters state they are “holding their breath” until they find that illusory “perfect” relationship.

7/11 About a Boy

About a Boy is a British dramedy that follows a womanizing single Londoner who hasn’t quite grown up himself. When Will (Hugh Grant) strikes up an unlikely friendship with 12-year-old Marcus, Marcus ends up helping him see the value in meaningful adult relationships. About a Boy is as full of laughs as it is sentimental moments making it a great choice for movie night.

6/11 As Good As It Gets

As Good As It Gets stars Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt in Oscar-winning performances. Nicholson stars as curmudgeonly Melvin Udall, who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder and struggles to maintain personal relationships as a result. When Melvin is volunteered to watch his neighbor Simon’s dog while he is hospitalized, he unwittingly becomes attached to the dog, leading him to yearn for more attachments in his otherwise empty life. Nicholson and Hunt share incredible chemistry in this feel-good comedy.

5/11 Billy Elliott

Billy Elliot is an awe-inspiring story of a young man who overcomes any obstacles in his way of realizing his dream of becoming a ballet dancer. Initially troubled by the young man’s desire to dance even his unrelenting father eventually becomes supportive of Billy’s aspirations. The heartwarming 2000 film even inspired a Broadway musical.

4/11 Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire stars Robin Williams in one of his most memorable roles as the doting father who will do anything to maintain a relationship with his children after he and his wife’s divorce. Mrs. Doubtfire not only teaches children about new family dynamics and helps them cope with divorce, but it also sends a pretty strong message to adults about co-parenting. Actress Lisa Jakub who played the eldest daughter Lydia, tells Vulture Magazine she still has fans come up to her and accuse her character of being a brat even to this day.

3/11 Inside Out

Inside Out is an animated film that deals with the complexities of human emotions and brain development it was conceived by director and co-writer Pete Docter, who came up with the idea after witnessing the personality change his daughter experienced as she aged. The making of the film took five and half years, and the production crew consulted with neuroscientists and psychologists to accurately portray the human mind. The film is a reminder to all of us that not only are all emotions healthy, but a broad range of emotions is necessary for natural brain development. There is currently a sequel in the works, which will be released in 2024.

2/11 The Big Sick

In one of the best meet-cute moments in recent years, Kumail confronts a heckler after his stand-up comedy show. The heckler Emily, however, ends up charming Kumail by insisting she was only being enthusiastically supportive. The pair then end up carrying on a flirtatious debate over what constitutes heckling. The Big Sick is one of the best heartfelt comedies to watch because it details the tragic yet hopeful real-life circumstances of how Kumail Najiani met his wife and co-writer, Emily Gordon. According to The Washington Post, Emily went into a medically induced coma shortly after the pair met, and it was this experience that inspired them to co-write the popular comedy.

1/11 Steel Magnolias

Steel Magnolias is a definitive example of a heartfelt comedy. The story revolves around a tight-knit group of Louisana women who tackle life and loss together. The tagline for the movie says it all “The funniest movie to ever make you cry.” Furthermore, the film stars a phenomenal ensemble cast of actresses including, Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah, Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton, and Julia Roberts.