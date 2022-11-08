Blockchain, Web3, And The Law: Is The Legal Profession Making The Most Of These New Opportunities? – Fin Tech – United States

Law firms quickly found a lucrative line of business
advising clients on the legal and regulatory issues surrounding
blockchain and the Web3 ecosystem. But are they too slow to adopt
these technologies for their own operations? Andrew
Pimlott provides some answers.
Blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies (DLTs)
underpinning crytpoassets are being adopted across the business
world for a variety of purposes. In the finance sector, DLT is
being used to create decentralized organizations to provide
financial services without centralized intermediaries, bypassing
banks, traditional exchanges, and brokers in a development known as
decentralized finance (DeFi). In agriculture, Japanese technology
firm Fujitsu helped set up Rice Exchange, the world’s first global
blockchain-based rice trading platform. In fact,
Forbes magazine has identified 15 industries that could
significantly benefit from blockchain technology.
It is a trend that has become known as Web3, or Web 3.0, the
latest version of the world wide web that is based on DLT. Even law
firms, often slow to adapt to innovative technology, are embracing
Web3. Most are finding out how it works and the legal and
regulatory implications so they can advise clients operating in
this new environment.
Some law firms are adopting it themselves to streamline their
operations and make them more secure and transparent. To facilitate
this, some have joined the Global Legal Blockchain Consortium to develop
standards that will govern the use of blockchain technology in law.
However, using DLT in one’s own operations is quite
different from simply advising clients on DLT. Generally
speaking, the legal profession appears to be in the slow lane of
the Web3 ecosystem. Is there any likelihood of them speeding up
adoption for their own use?
What is Web3?
First, some background. Web 1.0 was the initial phase of the
world wide web that was characterized by static websites with
little or no user interaction. Web 2.0 was the second phase which
started about 20 years ago as websites evolved allowing users to
interact with website owners and other users on social networking
platforms like Facebook. Web 2.0’s data is highly centralized
and controlled by a relatively small number of big technology
companies, like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.
Web3 is based on blockchain technologies, decentralization of
control and data, and cryptoassets. Its proponents argue that it is
less influenced by Big Tech and that it provides better security,
privacy, and scalability. Web 2.0 still dominates, but Web3 is
gaining ground.
Web3 has its critics. Under the headline “Web3 is just a
fresh serving of the same old crypto nonsense”, FT columnist Jemima Kelly writes: “In
truth, Web3 has become just the latest marketing term used to try
to prop up and repackage the overlapping ideas of crypto,
non-fungible tokens, and ‘decentralized finance’, which all
seemed brilliant innovations until the whole market started to
tank.”
Law firms as providers of legal advice on Web3
Even if Web3 is just a marketing term, there is no denying that
DLT is on the rise. One example of the knowledge law firms are
acquiring and disseminating in this arena is provided by Clifford
Chance, one of the UK’s top five law firms. The 400 lawyers in
its global Tech Group – among them specialists on
blockchain and cryptocurrencies – “deliver strategic
tech law advice to help clients stay ahead of the curve and
outstrip the pace of change”.
“There is no doubt that blockchain offers numerous benefits
to business including decentralization of transaction validation,
transparency and trust, immutability, high availability, high
security, model simplification, faster deals and cost
savings,” says the group. “But it also raises a
wide-range of new legal issues and as such multidisciplinary legal
expertise is required to fully map the design challenges that a
commercially viable blockchain solution must address.”
Clifford Chance’s Tech Group advised a global bank on the
implementation of a blockchain-enabled remittance platform, using
cryptocurrency-like functionality to perform efficient cross-border
transfers. It advised a British banking association on its policy
work on blockchain, including preparing its response to a European
Securities and Markets Authority’s discussion paper on the
application of DLT to the securities markets. And it advised an
international insurance industry consortium on setting up a
reinsurance platform using blockchain and smart contracts.
To get a broader idea of how the legal industry is informing
itself about Web3 to enable it to advise clients on these matters,
look no further than the Law Society’s second edition of Blockchain: Legal and Regulatory
Guidance, published earlier this year. The 236-page report
tells lawyers what they need to know about blockchain,
cryptoassets, DLT-based platforms and products, decentralization
and smart contracts. It explains how these technologies are
changing the way legal, financial and property services are carried
out and their impact on litigation.
Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of The Rolls, writes in the foreword
that “every lawyer will require familiarity with the
blockchain, smart legal contracts and cryptoassets – both
conceptually and functionally”. These requirements come at a
time when central banks are close to launching their own digital
currencies “that will put cryptoassets into mainstream
use”, when there is “widespread adoption of digital
transferable documentation”, and when we are seeing a
transition from traditional software programs such as MicroSoft
Word to smart machine-readable documents.
The Law Society is the professional association representing
solicitors in England & Wales, but the report was largely
written by the Blockchain Legal and Regulatory Group in Tech London
Advocates. TLA is a collection of technology leaders whose
blockchain group comprises lawyers and technologists from the
UK’s leading law firms, legal consulting firms, and academic
institutions.
Law firms as adopters of Web3 for their own operations
While it is clear that law firms know enough about Web3 to give
their clients valuable legal and regulatory advice on the matter,
and to assist with litigation, it is less clear how many law firms
have actually adopted Web3 technologies themselves to run their own
businesses. There is plenty of evidence to show that some firms are
well-advanced down this route. Yet law firms have been slow to
adopt leading-edge technologies in the past. The suspicion is they
are behind the curve again with blockchain adoption.
There is no shortage of advice to law firms on how to use this
new technology. The second part of the Law Society report
highlights how they can use blockchain-based processes in areas
such as data governance and protection, smart contracts,
intellectual property rights, tax, ESG (environmental, social, and
governance), and dispute resolution. For example, it gives an
in-depth analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of smart
legal contracts (SLCs), examples of successful SLC projects to
date, and the impact of decentralized autonomous organizations
(DAO) on the legal profession. A DAO is an open-source interface
functioning through smart contracts for users to interact with
their own digital assets; in most jurisdictions, a DAO is therefore
just software, not a company or other legal entity, and that
creates uncertainty for lawyers.
There are plenty of technology companies ready to help law firms
build blockchain-based infrastructure and applications. ConsenSys,
based in New York City, is one of them. “Lawyers can leverage
blockchain technology to streamline and simplify their
transactional work, digitally sign and immutably store legal
agreements,” it says in its explanatory paper Blockchain in the legal industry.
“Using scripted text, smart contracts, and automated
contract management reduces excessive time spent preparing,
personalising and maintaining standard law documents,” it
adds. “These cost savings are passed on to the customer.
Additionally, blockchain democratises access to the justice system
by cutting down on consumer complexity and lowering hefty legal
fees.”
Because many manual tasks can be carried out automatically, the
hours spent drafting and amending legal documents are significantly
reduced, which in turn can push down the hourly fees lawyers charge
clients. Lower fees could increase demand for legal services.
One of the best indications of blockchain intent from the legal
profession is the Global Legal Blockchain Consortium, mentioned
earlier. It comprises 300 law firms, large companies, technology
firms, and universities. Major law firms among its members include
Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper, Dentons Canada, Hogan Lovells and
Freshfields.
The consortium was created to develop standards to govern the
use of blockchain technology in law, in relation to things like
data integrity, data security, and data privacy in contracts,
documents, and communications; interoperability between large
corporate legal departments and law firms; and using blockchain to
augment legacy systems to extend their useful life.
Law firms slow to adopt Web3?
All is well and good. But many law firms are not convinced they
should rush to adopt Web3. They are unlikely to admit they are
technological laggards, but plenty of industry commentators are
highlighting that this is the case. “The legal industry has been slow to
modernise“, is how ConsenSys sums up the sector’s
take-up of blockchain.
Notarize, a U.S. company that provides online
notarization as a “simpler, smarter and safer”
alternative to notarising documents on paper, says there is often
an unwillingness to change. Although Notarize has won plenty of
business – it was placed 24th out of 500 in the Financial
Times’ list of “The Americas Fastest Growing Companies of
2022” – it says “some law firms are resistant
to blockchain technology”.
These firms are fearful of obsolescence but hopeful that a
significant sector of the population will prefer doing business as
they have always done it. “If Web 1.0 and Web 2.0 are any
indication, avoiding the implications of new tech is a recipe for
reluctant adoption at best, and a loss of millions (or in some
cases, billions) at worst,” warns Notarize.
Jonny Fry, CEO of consultancy firm
TeamBlockchain, says the introduction and use of any technology
in the legal sector is at risk of being a slow process “since
lawyers are inherently cautious and reluctant to change –
they know only too well the potential legal and financial
implications involved”.
Writing for the London business newspaper CityAM, Fry outlines
the benefits that blockchain technology can bring to the legal
sector, but lists four obstacles standing in the way:
- Technological indifference. “Historically
there has been a lack of investment in technology in the legal
industry,” says Fry.
- The importance of evidence and documentation.
Most documents are still in hard copy so lawyers focus on using
those rather than trying to create or find blockchain-based
alternatives.
- Blockchain is not accepted or trusted in many
countries because of legal concerns about the lack of
central governance the decentralized approach.
- Blockchain is difficult to scale up. It is limited by the speed at which a
peer-to-peer network of participants are able to come to a
consensus on the state of a digital ledger of transactions, and
this is a reason why the technology is not being used more
widely.
The barriers are lifting
There’s no denying that the third point, about legal
uncertainty, has been holding back law firms. But things are
changing. It was only a year ago, in November 2021, that the Law Commission for England and Wales published
advice for the government concluding that the current legal
framework is “clearly able to facilitate and support the use
of smart legal contracts without the need for statutory law
reform”.
It added: “Current legal principles can apply to smart
legal contracts in much the same way as they do to traditional
contracts, albeit with an incremental and principled development of
the common law in specific contexts. Although some types of smart
legal contract may give rise to novel legal issues and factual
scenarios, existing legal principles can accommodate
them.”
So to conclude, it is only a matter of when, not if, law firms
will start using smart legal contracts and other Web3 technologies
in a major way.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Source link