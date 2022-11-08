Blockchain, Web3, And The Law: Is The Legal Profession Making The Most Of These New Opportunities? – Fin Tech – United States

Law firms quickly found a lucrative line of business

advising clients on the legal and regulatory issues surrounding

blockchain and the Web3 ecosystem. But are they too slow to adopt

these technologies for their own operations? Andrew

Pimlott provides some answers.

Blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies (DLTs)

underpinning crytpoassets are being adopted across the business

world for a variety of purposes. In the finance sector, DLT is

being used to create decentralized organizations to provide

financial services without centralized intermediaries, bypassing

banks, traditional exchanges, and brokers in a development known as

decentralized finance (DeFi). In agriculture, Japanese technology

firm Fujitsu helped set up Rice Exchange, the world’s first global

blockchain-based rice trading platform. In fact,

Forbes magazine has identified 15 industries that could

significantly benefit from blockchain technology.

It is a trend that has become known as Web3, or Web 3.0, the

latest version of the world wide web that is based on DLT. Even law

firms, often slow to adapt to innovative technology, are embracing

Web3. Most are finding out how it works and the legal and

regulatory implications so they can advise clients operating in

this new environment.

Some law firms are adopting it themselves to streamline their

operations and make them more secure and transparent. To facilitate

this, some have joined the Global Legal Blockchain Consortium to develop

standards that will govern the use of blockchain technology in law.

However, using DLT in one’s own operations is quite

different from simply advising clients on DLT. Generally

speaking, the legal profession appears to be in the slow lane of

the Web3 ecosystem. Is there any likelihood of them speeding up

adoption for their own use?

What is Web3?

First, some background. Web 1.0 was the initial phase of the

world wide web that was characterized by static websites with

little or no user interaction. Web 2.0 was the second phase which

started about 20 years ago as websites evolved allowing users to

interact with website owners and other users on social networking

platforms like Facebook. Web 2.0’s data is highly centralized

and controlled by a relatively small number of big technology

companies, like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

Web3 is based on blockchain technologies, decentralization of

control and data, and cryptoassets. Its proponents argue that it is

less influenced by Big Tech and that it provides better security,

privacy, and scalability. Web 2.0 still dominates, but Web3 is

gaining ground.

Web3 has its critics. Under the headline “Web3 is just a

fresh serving of the same old crypto nonsense”, FT columnist Jemima Kelly writes: “In

truth, Web3 has become just the latest marketing term used to try

to prop up and repackage the overlapping ideas of crypto,

non-fungible tokens, and ‘decentralized finance’, which all

seemed brilliant innovations until the whole market started to

tank.”

Law firms as providers of legal advice on Web3

Even if Web3 is just a marketing term, there is no denying that

DLT is on the rise. One example of the knowledge law firms are

acquiring and disseminating in this arena is provided by Clifford

Chance, one of the UK’s top five law firms. The 400 lawyers in

its global Tech Group – among them specialists on

blockchain and cryptocurrencies – “deliver strategic

tech law advice to help clients stay ahead of the curve and

outstrip the pace of change”.

“There is no doubt that blockchain offers numerous benefits

to business including decentralization of transaction validation,

transparency and trust, immutability, high availability, high

security, model simplification, faster deals and cost

savings,” says the group. “But it also raises a

wide-range of new legal issues and as such multidisciplinary legal

expertise is required to fully map the design challenges that a

commercially viable blockchain solution must address.”

Clifford Chance’s Tech Group advised a global bank on the

implementation of a blockchain-enabled remittance platform, using

cryptocurrency-like functionality to perform efficient cross-border

transfers. It advised a British banking association on its policy

work on blockchain, including preparing its response to a European

Securities and Markets Authority’s discussion paper on the

application of DLT to the securities markets. And it advised an

international insurance industry consortium on setting up a

reinsurance platform using blockchain and smart contracts.

To get a broader idea of how the legal industry is informing

itself about Web3 to enable it to advise clients on these matters,

look no further than the Law Society’s second edition of Blockchain: Legal and Regulatory

Guidance, published earlier this year. The 236-page report

tells lawyers what they need to know about blockchain,

cryptoassets, DLT-based platforms and products, decentralization

and smart contracts. It explains how these technologies are

changing the way legal, financial and property services are carried

out and their impact on litigation.

Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of The Rolls, writes in the foreword

that “every lawyer will require familiarity with the

blockchain, smart legal contracts and cryptoassets – both

conceptually and functionally”. These requirements come at a

time when central banks are close to launching their own digital

currencies “that will put cryptoassets into mainstream

use”, when there is “widespread adoption of digital

transferable documentation”, and when we are seeing a

transition from traditional software programs such as MicroSoft

Word to smart machine-readable documents.

The Law Society is the professional association representing

solicitors in England & Wales, but the report was largely

written by the Blockchain Legal and Regulatory Group in Tech London

Advocates. TLA is a collection of technology leaders whose

blockchain group comprises lawyers and technologists from the

UK’s leading law firms, legal consulting firms, and academic

institutions.

Law firms as adopters of Web3 for their own operations

While it is clear that law firms know enough about Web3 to give

their clients valuable legal and regulatory advice on the matter,

and to assist with litigation, it is less clear how many law firms

have actually adopted Web3 technologies themselves to run their own

businesses. There is plenty of evidence to show that some firms are

well-advanced down this route. Yet law firms have been slow to

adopt leading-edge technologies in the past. The suspicion is they

are behind the curve again with blockchain adoption.

There is no shortage of advice to law firms on how to use this

new technology. The second part of the Law Society report

highlights how they can use blockchain-based processes in areas

such as data governance and protection, smart contracts,

intellectual property rights, tax, ESG (environmental, social, and

governance), and dispute resolution. For example, it gives an

in-depth analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of smart

legal contracts (SLCs), examples of successful SLC projects to

date, and the impact of decentralized autonomous organizations

(DAO) on the legal profession. A DAO is an open-source interface

functioning through smart contracts for users to interact with

their own digital assets; in most jurisdictions, a DAO is therefore

just software, not a company or other legal entity, and that

creates uncertainty for lawyers.

There are plenty of technology companies ready to help law firms

build blockchain-based infrastructure and applications. ConsenSys,

based in New York City, is one of them. “Lawyers can leverage

blockchain technology to streamline and simplify their

transactional work, digitally sign and immutably store legal

agreements,” it says in its explanatory paper Blockchain in the legal industry.

“Using scripted text, smart contracts, and automated

contract management reduces excessive time spent preparing,

personalising and maintaining standard law documents,” it

adds. “These cost savings are passed on to the customer.

Additionally, blockchain democratises access to the justice system

by cutting down on consumer complexity and lowering hefty legal

fees.”

Because many manual tasks can be carried out automatically, the

hours spent drafting and amending legal documents are significantly

reduced, which in turn can push down the hourly fees lawyers charge

clients. Lower fees could increase demand for legal services.

One of the best indications of blockchain intent from the legal

profession is the Global Legal Blockchain Consortium, mentioned

earlier. It comprises 300 law firms, large companies, technology

firms, and universities. Major law firms among its members include

Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper, Dentons Canada, Hogan Lovells and

Freshfields.

The consortium was created to develop standards to govern the

use of blockchain technology in law, in relation to things like

data integrity, data security, and data privacy in contracts,

documents, and communications; interoperability between large

corporate legal departments and law firms; and using blockchain to

augment legacy systems to extend their useful life.

Law firms slow to adopt Web3?

All is well and good. But many law firms are not convinced they

should rush to adopt Web3. They are unlikely to admit they are

technological laggards, but plenty of industry commentators are

highlighting that this is the case. “The legal industry has been slow to

modernise“, is how ConsenSys sums up the sector’s

take-up of blockchain.

Notarize, a U.S. company that provides online

notarization as a “simpler, smarter and safer”

alternative to notarising documents on paper, says there is often

an unwillingness to change. Although Notarize has won plenty of

business – it was placed 24th out of 500 in the Financial

Times’ list of “The Americas Fastest Growing Companies of

2022” – it says “some law firms are resistant

to blockchain technology”.

These firms are fearful of obsolescence but hopeful that a

significant sector of the population will prefer doing business as

they have always done it. “If Web 1.0 and Web 2.0 are any

indication, avoiding the implications of new tech is a recipe for

reluctant adoption at best, and a loss of millions (or in some

cases, billions) at worst,” warns Notarize.

Jonny Fry, CEO of consultancy firm

TeamBlockchain, says the introduction and use of any technology

in the legal sector is at risk of being a slow process “since

lawyers are inherently cautious and reluctant to change –

they know only too well the potential legal and financial

implications involved”.

Writing for the London business newspaper CityAM, Fry outlines

the benefits that blockchain technology can bring to the legal

sector, but lists four obstacles standing in the way:

Technological indifference. “Historically

there has been a lack of investment in technology in the legal

industry,” says Fry.

"Historically there has been a lack of investment in technology in the legal industry," says Fry.

Most documents are still in hard copy so lawyers focus on using

those rather than trying to create or find blockchain-based

alternatives.

Most documents are still in hard copy so lawyers focus on using those rather than trying to create or find blockchain-based alternatives.

countries because of legal concerns about the lack of

central governance the decentralized approach.

It is limited by the speed at which a peer-to-peer network of participants are able to come to a consensus on the state of a digital ledger of transactions, and this is a reason why the technology is not being used more widely.

peer-to-peer network of participants are able to come to a

consensus on the state of a digital ledger of transactions, and

this is a reason why the technology is not being used more

widely.

The barriers are lifting

There’s no denying that the third point, about legal

uncertainty, has been holding back law firms. But things are

changing. It was only a year ago, in November 2021, that the Law Commission for England and Wales published

advice for the government concluding that the current legal

framework is “clearly able to facilitate and support the use

of smart legal contracts without the need for statutory law

reform”.

It added: “Current legal principles can apply to smart

legal contracts in much the same way as they do to traditional

contracts, albeit with an incremental and principled development of

the common law in specific contexts. Although some types of smart

legal contract may give rise to novel legal issues and factual

scenarios, existing legal principles can accommodate

them.”

So to conclude, it is only a matter of when, not if, law firms

will start using smart legal contracts and other Web3 technologies

in a major way.

