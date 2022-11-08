Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Legacy — Celebrate Your Achievements and Memorable Moments with a Personalized Recap Video

When Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0 launches on November 16, it will mark just under 141 weeks since the debut of the original Call of Duty: Warzone on March 10, 2020.

During that time, the original Warzone broke Call of Duty milestones, as you and over 100 million players dropped in around the world, from Verdansk to Fortune’s Keep, and we even had some Hauntings, Containment Protocols, and dozens of memorable updates in between.

As we look forward to the new era of Call of Duty and Warzone as we know it, this month, we want to show our appreciation to everyone who played the original Warzone during the past three years: