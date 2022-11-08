‘Cry baby’: Tennis rival lifts lid on infamous Roger and Mirka Federer drama

Stan Wawrinka (pictured right) has revealed the ‘tense’ drama between himself, Roger Federer and Mirka in an ATP Finals match in 2014. (Getty Images)

Tennis great Stan Wawrinka has finally revealed the ‘tense’ dram that unfolded between himself, Roger and Mirka Federer during a fiery match at the ATP Finals in 2014.

Wawrinka recently told young Paris Masters champion Holger Rune to ‘stop acting like a baby’ after their opening match in Bercy.

The unusual encounter between the pair sparked a call back to 2014 when Wawrinka accused Mirka of distracting him during a match with Federer.

Wawrinka was locked in an epic three-set encounter with his countryman at the end-of-year Finals tournament when drama threatened to spill over.

The three-time grand slam appeared to talk to the chair umpire and accuse Federer’s wife, Mirka, of distracting him before the serve.

Reports claimed Mirka called Wawrinka a ‘cry baby’ during the on-court drama.

Wawrinka appeared to point at Federer with his racquet during the exchange and said: “What did she say?”

“She did the same thing at Wimbledon. Every time I am on her side she yells before I serve,” Wawrinka reportedly told the chair umpire.

“It’s unbearable.”

Stan Wawrinka has clarified the tennis drama he once had with Roger Federer and Mirka Federer (pictured) back in 2014. (Getty Images)

Stan Wawrinka reveals fallout to ugly spat

Speaking to RMC following his match against Rune, Wawrinka reflected on the situation with Federer and Mirka.

“For sure, it was very, very tense right after the semi-final,” Wawrinka said of the 2014 match.

“Very, very hot, very, very complicated, on both sides. It’s a good thing there were no cameras in the hallways and locker rooms back then.

“But once again, at some point, when you get caught up in the emotion, for things that don’t necessarily happen because of your fault, you have to know how to take some distance.”

Despite the bitter match, Wawrinka said the friends put it behind them so they could team up for the David Cup only a few weeks later.

“Don’t forget everything we’ve been through together, let the night and the next day pass, don’t see each other and then simply discuss it,” he added.

Roger Federer (pictured left) and Stan Wawrinka (pictured right) shared many battles on the court, but remain friends. (Photo by Peter Staples/ATP Tour)

“We had to remember that we had a Davis Cup to win. I wasn’t going to let a little argument, which became a big one because of the emotions, disrupt this victory.”

Wawrinka and Federer remain good friends.

The 2014 issue surfaced after Wawrinka’s bizarre post-match confrontation with Rune.

The 19-year-old went on to defeat Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final to claim his biggest tournament to date.

However, Wawrinka appeared to share some stern words with the youngster in the first round.

After Rune defeated Wawrinka in a thrilling three-set battle, the Swiss star appeared to tell his opponent: “My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on the court.”

Rune appeared taken aback at the words and nodded.

The Danish prospect has certainly ruffled some feathers during his short time on the ATP Tour. But the humble grand slam winners words towards Rune certainly came as a shock to the tennis community.

