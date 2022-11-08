Daniel Radcliffe Explained What He’s Actually Thinking When People Confuse Him For Elijah Wood

In fact, the Harry Potter actor admits that he completely lets it slide most of the time because he doesn’t want to disappoint anyone!
“That happened a couple of times. You just don’t want to ruin someone’s day,” he shared.
Daniel said the first time it happened, he was attending an event in Japan, and the man didn’t speak English.
“I was on a red carpet in Japan, and the guy who was offering me a photo of Elijah Wood was Japanese and did not speak English, and I don’t speak Japanese,” Daniel said.
He continued, “I think I signed Elijah Wood, or I maybe wrote, ‘I’m not Elijah Wood — I’m Daniel Radcliffe.'”
Daniel also recalled another occasion where a man enthusiastically yelled at him from his car — except he thought he was The Lord of the Rings actor.
“This guy shouted out like, ‘Hey Frodo, I love the Lord of the Rings movies!'” Daniel explained.
He added, “And at that moment, you go like, he’s going to have a really nice day if he thinks he met Frodo, so it’s just like, ‘Thanks man! Have a good one!'”
Now we just need to hear what Elijah thinks when he’s mistaken for Daniel!
Source link