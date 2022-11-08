Eamonn Holmes breaks silence on ‘hellish’ days after severe fracture

Eamonn Holmes has addressed his recent health woes as the broadcaster was forced to take a break from his Breakfast Show on GB News. It comes after the former This Morning presenter suffered a horror fall at his home – just days after he underwent an operation for his chronic back pain.

Eamonn, 62, has been candid in recent months about his health issues and often shares updates via his social media accounts, with the presenter speaking out following his absence from GB News.

The broadcaster was forced to take time off work last month for an operation to try to help ease his chronic pain when things went from bad to worse when he fell down the stairs.

The horror fall left the presenter with a fractured shoulder and he was admittedly left in “an awful lot of pain”.

The GB News Breakfast presenter was recovering from a major back operation when he fell and tumbled down the stairs last month.

