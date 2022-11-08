Eamonn Holmes breaks silence on ‘hellish’ days after severe fracture

Eamonn Holmes has addressed his recent health woes as the broadcaster was forced to take a break from his Breakfast Show on GB News. It comes after the former This Morning presenter suffered a horror fall at his home – just days after he underwent an operation for his chronic back pain.
Eamonn, 62, has been candid in recent months about his health issues and often shares updates via his social media accounts, with the presenter speaking out following his absence from GB News.
The broadcaster was forced to take time off work last month for an operation to try to help ease his chronic pain when things went from bad to worse when he fell down the stairs.
The horror fall left the presenter with a fractured shoulder and he was admittedly left in “an awful lot of pain”.
The GB News Breakfast presenter was recovering from a major back operation when he fell and tumbled down the stairs last month.
READ MORE: Salma Hayek pours jaw-dropping curves into busty rhinestone gown
This means it could be the New Year before Eamonn is well enough to return to his role presenting Breakfast on GB News alongside Isabel Webster.
Speaking to GB News about what happened, he explained: “Last month I suffered a fall at home while I was recovering from my back operation and fractured my shoulder.
“It was a massive setback and means I’m going to need to take some extra time off to get myself better. It’s been a hellish few weeks. But day by day I’m improving and I am remaining positive and trying to look on the bright side.”
The TV anchor said he is looking forward to being back on air alongside his co-star Isabel Webster as he thanked viewers for their supportive messages.
His co-presenter recently shared her heartbreak following Eamonn’s absence from the news channel and hopes he will return soon.
Isabel said: “I know how much our audience is missing Eamonn, and I am too!
It’s been heartbreaking to see him in so much pain. Eamonn has had such a run of bad luck, and to suffer in the way he has been.
“But I also know how hard he is working to get back to his best. That’s why I can’t wait to see return, fighting fit, and back where he belongs – sitting alongside me on GB News.”
Source link