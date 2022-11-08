Eastern Florida State College Foundation Elects John Kuchta to Serve on Board of Directors – Space Coast Daily

Kuchta is the Chief Security Officer at Embraer Aircraft in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College Foundation recently elected John Kuchta to serve on its Board of Directors.

Kuchta is the Chief Security Officer at Embraer Aircraft Holdings, Inc., located in Melbourne.

As CSO, he is responsible for the safety and security of company personnel, data, and assets, including physical and cyber threats and data breaches, as well as the development of training and safety protocols. He leads the crisis management team.

Threat Analysis Team, Insider Treat Program and ensures the physical and travel security of executives and employees.

“The Eastern Florida State College Foundation plays a monumental role in our community and is an important partner to Embraer,” said Kuchta.

“I am pleased to join the Board of Directors at the EFSC Foundation during such incredible growth within our region—and aerospace, as well. Together, we are aligned with building the future of the area and look forward to fostering innovation.”

Before joining Embraer, Kuchta was the director of global security and ethics/compliance investigations at a Fortune 50 corporation.

He is a former federal prosecutor who retired from a 27-year career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a Senior Supervisory Resident Special Agent in charge of the Southwest Florida region.

He served in Washington, D.C., Tampa, Florida, Regional East Command in Afghanistan, and as a U.S. Diplomat serving as the FBI representative to Her Majesty’s Government in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and the Republic of Ireland.

He is the recipient of the FBI Medal of Valor, the U.S. Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Heroism, two U.S. Attorney Office Law Enforcement Officer of the Year recognitions, FBI Combat Theatre Ribbon, and a U.S. Attorney General’s Award for National Security Investigations.

He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and the Duquesne University School of Law, a member of the Florida Bar Association, and a retired member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

He is also a member of the Domestic Security Alliance Council, the Overseas Security Alliance Council, and FBI Infragard, partnering private sector and government to collaborate in protecting critical domestic infrastructure.

Established in 1971, the Eastern Florida State College Foundation is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation chartered to provide financial support for student scholarships and educational programs that cannot be met through state aid or student tuition.

The Foundation is managed by a voluntary Board of Directors of business and civic leaders.

CLICK HERE FOR BREVARD COUNTY NEWS