Elvis Presley – Linda Thompson recalls the King’s name ideas for son





Elvis Presley split up with Priscilla Presley in 1972, but their divorce wasn’t finalised until October, 1973. Months before, in July 1972, the King of Rock and Roll met the woman he declared he wanted to spend the rest of his life with: Linda Thompson. The actress and model has now looked back on meeting the King for the first time and detailed their plans to start a family together.

22-year-old Linda was a model when she met Elvis, and 15 years younger than the 37-year-old King. She recalled meeting him at a private screening. He prowled over to her and said: “Well, hello.” “He came into the cinema very grumpy,” Linda remembered in a recent interview. “Then shone a light round and rested it on my face. He sat next to me and nuzzled into my neck. I pulled away as I thought he was married still.” Elvis assured Linda: “Honey, we split up six months ago, I’m single.” What followed was a night of passion. They didn’t watch the movie, but instead “kissed and cuddled all night”. Before long, they were dating. Then things got really serious between them.

Within the first year of their relationship, Linda moved into Elvis’ 13.8-acre property, Graceland. The pair were inseparable, and Elvis adored her. During their first Christmas together, Elvis popped the question – sort of. “He gave me a pre-engagement ring at our first Christmas,” she remembered. He told her: “You can wear it on whatever finger you want, but when we get engaged it will be on your ring finger.” Elvis also opened up to Linda about how he wanted to have another child – the first after Lisa Marie Presley, his only child from his marriage with Priscilla. Linda revealed he had even picked out a name. READ MORE: Elvis Presley’s ex Linda Thompson – ‘King was attracted to my purity’

Linda opened up: “I struggled to accept the other women as I was faithful, but I was so addicted to loving him that I lost myself and what I wanted while he was addicted to drugs — they were his true mistress. I was exhausted caring for him — it was like looking after a newborn baby. I was scared he would die on my watch. When I asked him to reduce his medication, he’d say: ‘Don’t worry about me, honey, I’m going to live till I’m 85.'” But Linda admitted some of the attraction he felt towards her was that she was a virgin. She said: “I think my purity attracted him. I was his alone. I did not drink, swear, do drugs. He didn’t pressure me to have sex with him.”

Linda added: “Elvis had a Madonna complex — once a woman had a child, she was not a sexual being to him. I wanted a life — most of all I wanted to be a mom, but knew I could not bring a child into this crazy lifestyle.” Eventually, she gave him an ultimatum. “Honey,” she said to him. “If there’s another woman, just be honest with me.” He pledged his love to her. They embraced one more time, and she walked away. The last time she saw him was in December 1976. Eight months later, on August 16, 1977, Elvis was found dead in Graceland by his new girlfriend, Ginger Alden. SOURCE

Like Loading...