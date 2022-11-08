Experience forever love with a shelter pet – Welcome to the City of Fort Worth

Published on November 08, 2022





Meet your new bestie during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, Nov. 7-13.

In the eyes of a pet, there is nothing more important than having a family to love them. Fort Worth shelter pets are deserving of that forever love. Nearly 1,000 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens are in the adoption centers, and each of them is waiting to meet you.

When choosing a new pet, your personality and lifestyle, along with challenges such as space restrictions and the amount of time spent at home, should be explored to determine what pet is right for you and your family. Ask a shelter employee for guidance — they are experts at making perfect matches.

Adoption fees will be waived during this event. All adoptable animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have received core vaccinations. Adopters receive a coupon book for discounts on pet supplies.

Visit any of the four adoption center locations:

Hulen PetSmart Adoption Center, 4800 S.W. Loop 820.

Alliance PetSmart Adoption Center, 2901 Texas Sage Trail.

North Animal Campus, 351 Hillshire Drive.

Chuck and Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center, 4900 Martin St.

To view all adoptable pets, visit the Animal Care & Control webpage. The site is updated daily.

Photo: Domingo is a 1-year-old husky mix puppy who is great with people and loves other dogs. Meet Domingo, ID# A51255857, at the Chuck and Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center.

