Expert Calls Prince Harry’s Memoir a ‘Potential Problem’ for His Relationship With the Royal Family

An expert believes Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir could be “a real potential problem” for Harry’s relationship with the royal family. According to the expert, the family is likely “fearing” what Harry will reveal in the book.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s book could be a ‘problem’ for his relationship with the royal family, according to royal expert

During a Nov. 6 interview with Sky News Australia Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers shared some thoughts on Prince Harry’s memoir, titled Spare.

Myers pointed to a “potential problem” if Harry takes the opportunity “to get back at his family.”

The expert noted that, looking back at when Meghan first married Harry, “it was a time of great hope … the whole country indeed, pretty much the whole world, were behind them, really willing them to do well.”

Myers continued, “There was a huge opportunity for them to go out and do good and what did they do? It didn’t take them too long before they were sort of railing against the hereditary monarchy. And the rest is history — but there’s a lot of water needs to go under that bridge before these awful wounds are healed.”

He added, “I think that Harry’s book is a real potential problem, not only for Harry’s relationship with his family, which I think is pretty much wrecked. I think that for the monarchy at large, they will be really fearing what’s about to come out of this book, unfortunately.”