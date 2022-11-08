First John Forster tennis tournament held in memory of key member of Knaresborough community – Your Harrogate

A tennis tournament held in memory of a pillar of the Knaresborough community has been labelled a big success.

The John Forster tournament was held by Knaresborough King James Tennis Club in memory of the 85-year-old who passed away in the summer.

John was a career teacher and latterly the headmaster of King James’ School for 16 years – but also played a key role in setting up the tennis courts at King James’ for both pupils and the community to use.

He was a founding member of Knaresborough Tennis Club, later becoming the schools’ co-ordinator of the Yorkshire LTA and chaired the funding committee.

Amongst a number of other achievements, he also set up the Knaresborough Fun Run which has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The very first John Forster tournament was organised by John’s son Mike Forster, who said:

“Dad loved his sport being a devoted runner, tennis player and Leeds United fan. “His contribution to KKJTC over the years is incalculable and I’m absolutely thrilled that the club decided to create this tournament in his memory.”

The inaugural event was won by Andy Little and Jeanette Bowden, stalwarts of the tennis club’s mixed teams who compete in the Harrogate District Tennis League.

Mike Forster added: