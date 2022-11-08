Free Genealogy advisory service at Wicklow Library

ARE you interested in tracing your family tree and don’t know where to start or maybe you’ve hit a brick wall in your search?

ome along to a free drop-in genealogy advisory evening at Wicklow Local Studies, Salthouse Lane, Wicklow town on Thursday, November 17.

A local expert genealogist will be on hand to guide you through your search, answer your family history questions and point you to the right resources. This service is provided on a first-come-first-serve basis and no appointment is necessary.

It takes place from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

For further information email Wicklowlocalstudies@wicklowcoco.ie or phone 087 2683724.