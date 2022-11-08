Genetic genealogist Bardige to speak Nov. 13 in Beachwood

Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland and the Siegal Lifelong Learning program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland will co-sponsor two presentations by genetic genealogist Gil Bardige Nov. 13.

The presentations held at the Landmark Centre at 25700 Science Park Drive in Beachwood will be the seventh collaboration between Siegal Lifelong Learning and the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland since 2015.

In the first one-hour session starting at 1:30 p.m. entitled “200,000 Matches! Help!” Bardige will explore how genetic testing can be a tool for genealogical research. From 2:30 to 3, the second session entitled “Online DNA and Your Brick Walls” will focus on strategies and challenges when using third-party tools in family research.

Both sessions are free for members of the JGSC and Siegal Lifelong Learning members. Fee is $10 for nonmembers. Advance registration is required. Online viewing will be available. Bardige is the chair of the genealogy committee of the Columbus Jewish Historical Society and co-hosts live genetic genealogy Q&A sessions at JG Illinois and JGS Toronto.

For more information and to register, contact the Siegal Lifelong Learning program at bit.ly/3f4P7NQ or call 216-368-2091.

Information can be found oat case.edu/lifelonglearning.