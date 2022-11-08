Genshin Impact Scaramouche materials – all ascension materials

Those of you who are searching for Genshin Impact Scaramouche ascension materials at this stage are likely preparing for his playable debut. As one of the new Genshin Impact characters that will feature during one of the free game‘s upcoming banners, Scaramouche, officially named The Wanderer, is a five-star Anemo character coming during the Genshin Impact 3.3 update.

As the second Anemo magic user, the amazingly powerful Nahida was the first, The Wanderer takes inspiration from eastern farmers, complete with a more elaborate version of the straw hat. However, he’s clearly not just a humble farmer, and if Nahida’s ranking towards the top of the Genshin Impact tier list is anything to go by, there’s every chance that The Wanderer may also reach those lofty heights. If you still fancy taking the risk, you can begin the hunt for the Genshin Impact Scaramouche ascension materials.

Scaramouche ascension materials

Here are all of Scaramouche’s ascension and talent level-up materials:

Character ascension materials

Ascension phase Character level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Vaydua Turquoise Sliver

3x Rukkhashava Mushrooms

3x Old Handguard 20,000 2 40 3x Vaydua Turquoise Fragment

2x Perpetual Caliber

10x Rukkhashava Mushrooms

15x Old Handguard 40,000 3 50 6x Vaydua Turquoise Fragment

4x Perpetual Caliber

20x Rukkhashava Mushrooms

12x Kageuchi Handguard 60,000 4 60 3x Vaydua Turquoise Chunk

8x Perpetual Caliber

30x Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18x Kageuchi Handguard 80,000 5 70 6x Vaydua Turquoise Chunk

12x Perpetual Caliber

45x Rukkhashava Mushrooms

12x Famed Handguard 100,000 6 80 6x Vaydua Turquoise Gemstone

20x Perpetual Caliber

60x Rukkhashava Mushrooms

24x Famed Handguard 120,000

Talent ascension materials

By increasing Scaramouche’s character ascension level, you can also individually level up his talents. Since each requires the same materials to increase their level, this list shows every item you need to maximise one of his talents.

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Praxis

6x Old Handguard 12,500 3 2x Guide to Praxis

3x Kageuchi Handguard 17,500 4 4x Guide to Praxis

4x Kageuchi Handguard 25,000 5 6x Guide to Praxis

6x Kageuchi Handguard 30,000 6 9x Guide to Praxis

9x Kageuchi Handguard 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Praxis

4x Famed Handguard

1x Daka’s Bell 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Praxis

6x Famed Handguard

1x Daka’s Bell 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Praxis

9x Famed Handguard

2x Daka’s Bell 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Praxis

12x Famed Handguard

2x Daka’s Bell

1x Crown of Insight 700,000

How to farm Scaramouche’s materials

You can find most of Scaramouche’s materials in the Sumeru region, and most of the items you can use to ascend multiple characters. He has one unique trinket required for talent-level ascension, which is by far, the most difficult to come across.

Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard

These items drop from these Nobushi and Kairagi enemies, with rarer versions appearing as drops from higher-level foes:

Nobushi: Jintouban

Nobushi: Hitsukeban

Nobushi: Kikouban

Kairagi: Fiery Might

Kairagi: Dancing Thunder

You can also combine three Old Handguards and 25 Mora to make a Kageuchi Handguard, or three Kageuchi Handguards with 25 Mora to craft a Famed Handguard. We don’t recommend exchanging Masterless Starglitter for these items, as they are easily obtainable through regular gameplay.

Rukkhashava Mushrooms

You can find Rukkhashava Mushrooms out in the wild, but you’re more likely to see them in either the Ashavan Realm or Lokapala Jungle. The best places to search for them are:

On the hill northwest of Apam Woods, close to the road.

Across the lake to the southeast of Apam Woods near the teleportation point.

If you have Tighnari in your party, you can use her passive to mark Rukkhashava Mushrooms on the mini-map. You can also buy them from Ashpazi at Gandharva Ville.

Perpetual Caliber

You can find the new Perpetual Caliber item as a drop from a level 30+ Aeonblight Drake. This boss’s arena is inside a cave in Devantaka Mountain, north of the waypoint on the upper side of the cliff.

Anemo ascension materials

To increase The Wanderer’s maximum level limit, he needs Anemi ascension materials, namely Vaydua Turquoise fragments, slivers, chunks, and gemstones. You can get them by farming the following weekly and normal bosses.

Anemo Hypostasis

Algorithm of Semi-Intrasient Matrix of Overseer Network

Maguu Kenki

Stormterror

Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal

Additionally, you can also craft the higher rarities of Vaydua Turquoise by converting lower-tiered versions, such as using three slivers to make a fragment. You can also convert other jewel types with the Dust of Azoth to get the desired Anemo-type materials.

Talent ascension materials

Scaramouche requires the Praxis book chain for his upgrades, which is one of the newer talent chain items during the 3.0 update. You can only find these books in the Steeple of Ignorance domain, located near Chatrakam Cave in Sumeru and accessible only on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Daka’s Bell is the only unique item that The Wanderer requires to increase his talent ascension levels and is exclusive to the 3.3 update. It appears as a drop from the Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal boss in the Joururi Workshop domain. You can also craft it by combining a Dream Solvent with either Puppet Strings or a Mirror of Mushin. While the strings and mirror are also items you can only get from Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal, you can find Dream Solvents as rewards for beating one of the following bosses:

Lupus Boreas, Dominator of Wolves

Stormterror

Childe

Azhdada

La Signora

Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto

Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal

Finally, you need a Crown of Insight to reach Scaramouche’s maximum talent levels. These are hard to get, with only seven available via offerings. However, you may also receive them as rewards for completing limited-time Genshin Impact events.

You won't be able to find all of the Scaramouche ascension materials immediately, but we hope at least that knowing where most of them are in advance gives you some direction of where you need to go. Check out the Genshin Impact Scaramouche banner guide to see how long you have to play the RPG game and find these materials before his release.