German police raid UBS over Usmanov money laundering probe

German police have raided offices of the Swiss bank UBS in connection with a money laundering investigation into Uzbek-born Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

UBS branches in Frankfurt and Munich were searched on Tuesday morning, state prosecutors confirmed to the Financial Times.

“The subject of the investigation is the initial suspicion of money laundering against a businessman from the Russian Federation. The investigations are not aimed at the bank concerned or its employees,” the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, German officials said that Usmanov was the individual targeted by Tuesday’s raids, which were first reported by Der Spiegel.

Usmanov, 69, is one of the world’s wealthiest men, with an estimated fortune of more than $19.5bn, earned through a business empire with holdings in some of Russia’s largest mining, industrial and telecoms companies.

As well as being the owner of the biggest superyacht ever built, the $600mn Dilbar, his assets include stakes in English Premier League football clubs Arsenal and Everton. He was a former top shareholder in Apple, Facebook and Twitter.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February, Usmanov was one of the first Russian businessmen to be hit by western sanctions, thanks to his close ties to the Kremlin.

The EU described him as “one of Vladimir Putin’s favourite oligarchs”. Usmanov has launched legal cases in Europe to challenge the measures against him. Those attempts have so far been unsuccessful, though the EU did lift sanctions against one of his sisters in September.

“We categorically reject any allegations of money laundering or tax evasion on the part of Alisher Usmanov,” a spokesperson for Usmanov said on Tuesday.

“These claims are unfounded, false and slanderous to his honour and reputation. Mr Usmanov is an honest and law-abiding taxpayer, who has paid all due taxes in Russia. He is also recognised as one of the most generous philanthropists in the world.”

UBS did not respond to a request for comment.

The searches at the bank’s Frankfurt and Munich premises follow two raids in September — involving more than 250 police — at properties owned by Usmanov in Bavaria.

Recommended

Prosecutors at the time said they were part of an investigation into the use of complex offshore holding companies to disguise illicit financial flows worth millions of euros.

Usmanov’s European and US assets have been frozen since the beginning of the war as a result of sanctions against him. In March, the 156 metre-long Dilbar was seized by German authorities in Hamburg, where it was undergoing refurbishment.

For months Usmanov has been in the sights of a special task force set up by the German government to probe the legality of assets of Russian oligarchs in the country and trigger police interventions where possible.

Usmanov also owns properties in the UK, including the £48mn Beechwood House in the north London suburb of Highgate, and Sutton Place, the Tudor mansion in Surrey formerly owned by billionaire industrialist J Paul Getty.