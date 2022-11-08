Categories
God save me, Football Manager 2023 Touch is now available on Apple Arcade


I spend the majority of my working day looking at spreadsheets that I hate, so I must be some sort of masochist to be this excited about today’s big Apple Arcade (opens in new tab) release. Football Manager 2023 Touch is making its way to Apple’s subscription gaming service, and I’m equal parts elated and terrified.

For the unacquainted, the Football Manager series is about as good as sports simulation games get. It lets you take your the reins of your favorite football club (‘soccer club’, for all you Ted Lasso fans out there) and manage them from the lowly realms of lower division competition right up to the most important cups in the sport.





