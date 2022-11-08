Halo Infinite Winter Update: Forge, Co-Op, Achievements, And More

The Halo Infinite Winter Update is now live. This latest update introduces many new features for players, such as the long-awaited Forge mode, the co-op campaign, mission replayability, a free 30-tier battle pass, and more. Unlike Alpha Pack or Interference, this update doesn’t serve any narrative purposes but is meant to improve the game in much broader ways. Here’s everything you need to know about the Winter Update.

How to play co-op

You’ll need to select Campaign from the Main Menu to play online co-op with a friend–or three. Once you’ve done that, scroll down to Invite Friends. After selecting it, a list of all your friends will appear in-game where you can invite the ones who you want to play with.