Here’s Where To Follow “The White Lotus” Season 2 Cast On Social Media

The show is taking things international this time around with a new cast made up of Aubrey Plaza, Adam DiMarco, and Haley Lu Richardson.
Can’t get enough of the actors? I’ve rounded up where you can follow them on IG as you binge the new season. Take a look:
To start, Jennifer Coolidge plays Tanya.
Aubrey Plaza plays Harper.
Adam DiMarco plays Albie.
Meghann Fahy plays Daphne.
Sabrina Impacciatore plays Valentina.
Haley Lu Richardson plays Portia.
Michael Imperioli plays Dominic.
Finally, Theo James plays Cameron.
