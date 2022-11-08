Hitler assassination: The little-known plot that nearly stopped WW2





Just over eight decades ago, an unsuspecting shipping department worker, infuriated and scared that Germany’s Nazi regime would wage war on the rest of the world, set about a plotting to kill some of the country’s most influential figures. As well as Adolf Hitler, Johann Georg Elser, often referred to as Eller, wanted to kill Hermann Göring and Joseph Goebbels in an act he hoped would change the course of his country and history. He planned to set up a series of explosives to go off as the Führer delivered a speech in the Munich Bürgerbräukeller.

But the plan was foiled, and Eller’s own death was for years shrouded in mystery. His desire to destroy the heart of the Nazi Party began in 1938, and after a year of plotting, he decided to use Bürgerbräukeller’s November speech as the place to kill Hitler. The speech, which the German leader gave every year, was due to mark Hitler’s attempts to overthrow the German government in 1923. Gaining access to the building, Eller located the hall where Hitler would speak and found it unguarded. He began his assassination attempt, and constructed a detonator mechanism and obtained explosives. But in a cruel twist, Hitler left the assembly room minutes before Eller was due to detonate the explosives. Eller’s story was not yet complete, however. In the aftermath, he was spotted attempting to travel to the Swiss border, and was handed over to police due to the suspicious items he was carrying. Though he admitted his crimes, Eller’s death did not come until barely a month before Nazi Germany was defeated by the Allies. In April 1945, it had been hoped that there would be a staging of a show trial involving Eller regarding the Bürgerbräukeller bombing, but due to the prospect of losing the war, it was never carried out.

And so Hitler ordered the execution of Eller, who had spent the past five-and-a-half years in concentration camps, being kept alive as a sign of what happened to those who attempted to foil the Nazi regime's plans. The order to kill Eller took yet another twist, however, as records show the Nazis planned to fake his death in order to make it look like he was killed in a terrorist attack, rather than at the hands of the regime. According to The Venlo Incident, written by Captain S. Payne Best, the order had been found by the Allies and revealed intimate details of the plot. It read: "The question of our prisoner in special protective custody, 'Eller', has also again been discussed at highest level. The following directions have been issued: On the occasion of one of the next Terror Attacks on Munich, or, as the case may be, the neighbourhood of Dachau, it shall be pretended that 'Eller' suffered fatal injuries.

German diplomat Hans Bernd Gisevius discussed the order in his 1947 book, To The Bitter End, writing: “When the Gestapo men killed on their own account or on the direct orders of Himmler, they did not require such complicated instructions and Hitler’s orders for the liquidation of unwanted persons were not usually phrased in so tactful a manner … (With his own end in sight) Hitler suddenly recalled the existence of ‘the Zither player’; and fearfully, as if possessed by a sudden and inexplicable shame, this murderer of millions attempted to conceal his execution of an assassin who had long since been forgotten by the world public.” Eller didn’t die by the means outlined by the officials, however. Instead, four weeks before World War 2 ended, he was shot dead aged 42 on April 9, 1945. Dressed in his usual clothes, his body was immediately burned in Dachau Concentration Camp’s crematorium. His story has lived on throughout the years since his death, however. A plaque dedicated to him in Königsbronn added: “I wanted to prevent even greater bloodshed through my deed. “In memory of Johann Georg Elser, who spent his youth in Königsbronn. On November 8, 1939, he tried to prevent the genocide by assassinating Adolf Hitler. On April 9, 1945, Johann Georg Elser was murdered in the Dachau concentration camp.”

