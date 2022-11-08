Call of Duty’s killstreaks reward players who do well in the game’s multiplayer, but it’s time they were permanently replaced by a different system.





Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises ever made. It’s become primarily associated with its fast-paced online multiplayer, sometimes to the detriment of its brilliant, but often overlooked single-player campaigns. Modern Warfare II, the latest entry in the series, gives fans the best of both aspects and has been a huge commercial success already, achieving the best launch of any Call of Duty title yet. Despite reports of several game-breaking bugs and issues with cheaters, fans have flooded to the game, with Infinity Ward announcing that one billion online matches had already been played in the game’s first 10 days.

A key part of Call of Duty‘s multiplayer experience is its in-game reward system: killstreaks. Killstreaks provide players with a variety of positive gameplay features, such as radar, sentry guns, or chopper gunners, when they reach a certain number of kills without dying. They reward skilled play and add new dimensions and tactics to matches, but they also have one key downside. Because the rewards are based solely on kills, killstreaks can often detract from the experience of playing objective-based game modes. Simply replacing killstreaks permanently with scorestreaks would resolve this frustrating issue.

Why Killstreaks Are a Problem in Call of Duty’s Multiplayer

The experience of playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II‘s objective-based game modes, such as Domination, Hardpoint, or Kill Confirmed, can be a frustrating one as many players find themselves stuck with teammates who aren’t interested in pursuing the objective. Modern Warfare II does allow players to turn off modes they’re not interested in, and only search for those they enjoy, but the problem still persists.

The issue partly stems from the fact that a player’s kill/death ratio is seen as the key indicator of how good they are. Therefore, many players are consequently more focused on maintaining this ratio than actually playing toward the objective, as capturing a flag, hardpoint, and enemy tag are quite likely to end in death. As a result, many online players continue to play objective-based modes in the same way as Team Deathmatch, which is hugely frustrating for players who are trying to win the match by securing the objectives.

Killstreaks only compound this issue by further encouraging players to play for kills rather than the objective. The rewards for earning killstreaks can be huge, and play an important role in turning the tide of a match, so it’s no surprise that players are keen to prioritize earning the necessary kills over securing objectives. Such play leaves their teammates out in the wind without help when trying to defend or retake key positions.

Scorestreaks Take a Better Approach to the Series’ Reward System

Scorestreaks, which reward players based on the accumulated score over one life, rather than on their number of kills, are a far superior reward system. Score points are rewarded to players primarily for securing objectives, but they’re also built up via kills and support play. This way of rewarding players should be the default for all Call of Duty games, as it encourages players to actually pursue the objective to earn higher scores. Kills are still essential but don’t take over the experience. As a result, players who do want to win the objective aren’t frustrated by teammates who are only trying to boost their kill/death ratio.

Although they are available in Modern Warfare II, scorestreaks have to be actively chosen as the player’s preference in the menu. Many players either don’t realize switching is an option or don’t want to switch, as kills are arguably easier to track in-game. As such, they are ineffective at enticing the majority to pursue the objectives. Having scorestreaks as the permanent default would massively improve the online experience and keep all game modes enjoyable. Several previous Call of Duty games, including many of the Black Ops titles, have made this change and replaced killstreaks with scorestreaks. Although these games are primarily developed by a different team, Modern Warfare II‘s developer, Infinity Ward, would do well to learn from their successes.