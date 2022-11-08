Iu2019ve been here since 2010 and never posted once or even commented on any post, just upvotes until now because I just wanna share my relationship of 10 years with my 1st bestfriend. I never had my heart broken so much till he passed. Canu2019t eat, Canu2019t sleep and days of cryingu2026

I\u2019ve been here since 2010 and never posted once or even commented on any post, just upvotes until now because I just wanna share my relationship of 10 years with my 1st bestfriend. I never had my heart broken so much till he passed. Can\u2019t eat, Can\u2019t sleep and days of crying\u2026
